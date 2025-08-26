Ukraine does not expect security guarantees from partners – it itself acts as a pillar of stability for the European defense architecture. This was stated by Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the head of the President's Office, emphasizing Ukraine's role in deterring Russian aggression and forming the continent's future defense capability, writes UNN.

According to Podolyak, the issue of Ukraine's security is not limited to what guarantees the West will provide.

Ukraine itself is a guarantor of stability of the European security architecture – he emphasized.

The President's adviser noted that Russia is not changing its aggressive course.

This zombie state will recover from defeat, but will again send hordes to the West. And it is Ukraine, hardened by fire, that will be the main obstacle in their path – added Podolyak.

He emphasized that Ukraine offers partnership on equal terms and is already demonstrating a high level of combat capability today. Podolyak noted that it is now clear that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are the main land force on the continent. Only Ukrainian brigades are capable of effectively performing collective defense tasks here and now.

Our experience, our army and our will are the basis of Europe's future defense power – Podolyak noted.

Presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak stated that Ukraine will not agree to territorial concessions. Kyiv demands automatic security mechanisms, not just declarations from allies.

Earlier, Podolyak stated that Putin's ultimate goal is not territorial annexation. He emphasized that there are only maximum demands from Moscow, and the only path to peace is to make the Kremlin afraid to even think about new aggression.