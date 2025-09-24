Any agreements with Putin are impossible due to his desire for conquests - Podolyak

Mykhailo Podolyak, advisor to the head of the President's Office, stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's lust for power makes him an unreliable partner. No agreements or compromises are possible with a person who seeks conquests, writes UNN with reference to Podolyak's post on Telegram.

Putin, like classic Russian "political gas," tries to fill all available space. In his small body hide the colossal ambitions of an emperor of the universe. He wants everything: all power, all riches, all lands, all people in serfdom – not only in his state, but everywhere he can reach. - Podolyak stated.

Podolyak added that the insatiable desire to dominate helped the dictator achieve power within Russia, where Putin literally "devoured his opponents."

In international politics, the same greed makes him an extremely unreliable partner. No written agreements, oral arrangements, memorandums, or compromises are possible with a person obsessed with conquests. - Podolyak emphasized.

Podolyak added that despite the war destroying Russia, Putin himself cannot stop. According to the advisor to the head of the OP, Putin will have to be stopped by collective efforts.

Vladimir Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said that the Russian side claims that a meeting between Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin without prior preparation would not be successful.

"A meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy without preparation is a PR stunt doomed to failure," he assured.