The situation in the Middle East, from Ukraine's perspective, carries risks but is not catastrophic - Podolyak

Kyiv • UNN

 • 752 views

Adviser to the Head of the Presidential Office Mykhailo Podolyak stated that the situation in the Middle East is not a catastrophe for Ukraine. He emphasized that the West has the capacity to simultaneously assist Israel and Ukraine, and that rising oil prices benefit Russia.

The situation in the Middle East, from Ukraine's perspective, carries risks but is not catastrophic - Podolyak

From Ukraine's perspective, the situation in the Middle East carries risks but is not catastrophic. Although the international community's attention is temporarily shifting, this does not mean a loss of support. Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the head of the President's Office, stated this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Conflicts in the Middle East, tensions in the Indo-Pacific region, and escalation in Africa are links in one global chain, clearly showing Russia's influence. Crises benefit Moscow due to fluctuations in energy market prices 

- Podolyak wrote.

He noted that the rising cost of oil directly fills the Russian military budget.

From Ukraine's perspective, the situation in the Middle East carries risks but is not catastrophic. Although the international community's attention is temporarily shifting, this does not mean a loss of support. The West's technological and military capabilities are flexible enough to simultaneously assist Israel and Ukraine. The weapons used in both conflicts differ significantly, so there is no direct competition for resources 

- Podolyak stated.

The adviser to the head of the Presidential Office emphasized that for Europe, the war in Ukraine remains the main security issue.

European elites already clearly understand that without a stable and strong Ukraine, restraining Russia is impossible. Events around Iran only underscore the need to accelerate military production and transform the EU's security architecture 

- Podolyak wrote.

Additional information

Poland's Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski warned that the escalation of events in the Middle East would lead to an increase in oil prices. This will affect the situation surrounding the war in Ukraine.

US President Donald Trump called on everyone to reduce oil prices and keep them low.

After US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, oil prices sharply rose to their highest level since January of this year. This, in turn, led to increased fears of fuel supply disruptions.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics
Israel
Radosław Sikorski
Donald Trump
European Union
Mykhailo Podolyak
Europe
United States
Ukraine
Iran
Poland
