The status quo has not changed: after Trump's conversation with Putin, Russia is still striving for war - Podolyak
Kyiv • UNN
Trump's conversation with Putin did not change the situation, Russia is not ready for peace. Ukraine proposes an immediate ceasefire, but Russia wants war, destruction and murder.
The phone conversation between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Putin did not affect the situation - Russia is still not ready to end the war.
This was stated by the advisor to the head of the Office of the President Mykhailo Podolyak, reports UNN.
Unfortunately, after the Trump/Putin phone call, the status quo has not changed. Ukraine still offers the only realistic way out of the war: through an immediate and unconditional ceasefire - ubiquitous, long-lasting, binding
The adviser to the head of the OP added that Europe fully supports Ukraine in this and "absolutely clearly understands all the risks" posed by both the war itself and its deferred consequences. However, according to Podolyak, the US still hopes that an agreement can be reached with Russia.
The US remains a global mediator, which still believes that Russia is able to negotiate and is ready to withdraw from the war for the sake of business/interests. And there is an unchanging position of Russia, which still wants war, destruction, and killings, because it considers them the only way for its current state to exist
Podolyak added that Russia, led by Putin, "is not ready and categorically does not want a ceasefire", therefore continues to be in "search and elimination of the root causes of the war", although the only real reason, according to Podolyak, is the very fact of the unprovoked aggression of the Russian Federation.
Let us remind you
On May 19, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin completed a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump. They did not discuss deadlines for a ceasefire in Ukraine, although Trump expressed interest in a quick agreement.
Putin is buying time, there is no evidence of peaceful intentions - Pistorius20.05.25, 12:00 • 1712 views