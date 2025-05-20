Putin is buying time, there is no evidence of peaceful intentions - Pistorius
Kyiv • UNN
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that Russian President Putin is trying to buy time, and the Kremlin's intentions should be assessed by actions. The statements of the Russian Federation have not yet been supported by evidence.
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin is trying to buy time. The head of the German defense ministry also hopes that the West will increase pressure on the Kremlin dictator.
UNN reports with reference to the European Commission and Süddeutsche Zeitung.
Details
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that Russian President Putin wants to buy time, even though he allegedly declares intentions for a future peaceful path.
You can see it very clearly
The head of the German Ministry of Defense reminded of the ongoing Russian attacks against Ukraine - in this context, he noted that the intentions of the head of the Kremlin should be assessed "by actions", and not "by words."
Yesterday's conversation once again confirmed that statements are being made on the Russian side, but there is no evidence of the declared intentions yet
The official emphasized that understanding all of the above will help "all of us more" than "just speculation about the seriousness of the intentions" of the President of the Russian Federation regarding plans for a possible settlement of the Russian war against Ukraine.
Let us remind you
UNN reported that on May 19, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin completed a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump.
Putin and Trump did not discuss deadlines for a ceasefire in Ukraine, although Trump expressed interest in a quick agreement, "although Trump, naturally, emphasized interest in reaching one or another agreement as soon as possible," said Ushakov, Putin's aide on foreign policy issues.
Zelenskyy on Istanbul: all attempts at Russian threats were rejected, Ukraine is not afraid of direct negotiations with Russia and is ready for a meeting at the level of leaders19.05.25, 15:12 • 2452 views