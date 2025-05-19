$41.500.03
Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools
12:24 PM • 20599 views

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

Exclusive
09:06 AM • 26815 views

Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 70 cases have already been registered

09:01 AM • 109731 views

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

Exclusive
08:32 AM • 41103 views

TOP reasons to choose outdoor sports

Exclusive
08:30 AM • 41828 views

Ukrainian scientists have preserved a unique breed of cows - Charolais: the cattle were evacuated from the front-line zone to Lviv region

Exclusive
07:57 AM • 34587 views

Gadgets from the "back door": how smartphones and technology bypass customs

Exclusive
May 19, 06:58 AM • 25280 views

Cryptocurrencies are about emotions, not the real economy. Economist explains the strong volatility of digital assets

Exclusive
May 19, 05:46 AM • 62984 views

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25

May 18, 04:47 PM • 34873 views

Kellogg: The US presented a strong peace plan in Istanbul. The first point is a comprehensive ceasefire

May 18, 02:58 PM • 73878 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" became the champion of Ukraine. This is the 30th title of the club

Zelenskyy on Istanbul: all attempts at Russian threats were rejected, Ukraine is not afraid of direct negotiations with Russia and is ready for a meeting at the level of leaders

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1370 views

Rustem Umerov reported on the details of the conversation with the Russians in Turkey. Ukraine insists on an immediate ceasefire for 30 days to save lives and negotiate.

Zelenskyy on Istanbul: all attempts at Russian threats were rejected, Ukraine is not afraid of direct negotiations with Russia and is ready for a meeting at the level of leaders

At the negotiations in Istanbul, all attempts at Russian threats were rejected, Ukraine insists on a ceasefire for 30 days to save lives and negotiate and is not afraid of direct negotiations with Russia, there is a willingness to meet at the level of leaders, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday on social networks, UNN writes.

Details

According to the President, he held a meeting on our diplomatic work to end the war and establish a real, lasting peace.

Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov, as the head of the delegation in Turkey, reported on the specific details of the conversation with the Russians.

The Ukrainian delegation managed to keep the conversation within a decent framework. All attempts at Russian threats were rejected

- Zelenskyy said.

The President emphasized: "Ukraine insists on the need for a complete and unconditional ceasefire to save people's lives and to provide the necessary basis for diplomacy." "Such a ceasefire must be sufficiently long and with the possibility of extension. Our proposal, agreed with partners, is 30 days. We are ready for this," he stressed.

We are also ready for a meeting at the level of leaders to resolve key issues. Ukraine is not afraid of direct negotiations with Russia, and it is important that the Russian leadership does not drag out the war

- Zelenskyy said.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha and Head of the Office Andriy Yermak, according to him, reported on meetings and contacts with representatives of the United States and European partners - representatives of France, Britain, Germany, Italy, Poland and Turkey. Andriy Yermak presented the positions of key countries. "We coordinate with partners on an almost daily basis. I am grateful for the support," the President said.

Addition

Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgiy Tykhyi said that the Russian delegation at the talks in Istanbul put forward unacceptable demands to Ukraine, while Ukraine adhered to its position and returned the discussion to those points that are important for the Ukrainian side.

Head of the Ukrainian delegation at the Ukrainian-Russian talks, Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov said that the next step in the negotiations with Russia will be a further meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Another priority in the negotiations with the Russians was Ukrainian prisoners of war.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
Rustem Umerov
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
