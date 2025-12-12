$42.270.01
OP refuted Le Monde's publication regarding Ukraine's "readiness" to agree to a "buffer zone in Donbas"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 580 views

Media information about Ukraine's consent to a buffer zone is incorrect. Presidential adviser Dmytro Lytvyn emphasized that such decisions are made at the highest political level or by the people.

OP refuted Le Monde's publication regarding Ukraine's "readiness" to agree to a "buffer zone in Donbas"

Advisor to the President of Ukraine on communications Dmytro Lytvyn told journalists that the information spread by the media about the alleged "Ukraine's consent to the creation of a buffer zone" is incorrect, UNN writes.

Details

As reported by the OP, the translation and presentation of the information spread by the media are "incorrect." Mykhailo Podoliak, an advisor from the President's Office, whose words are quoted in the media publication, according to the OP, generally stated that "various things can be discussed, but the question is always in the details of how it can work."

"Whether Ukraine agreed or not can only be decided at the highest political level or by the people of Ukraine; yesterday the President told journalists about this," the OP representative emphasized.

Addition

The French publication Le Monde published an article stating that "Kyiv allegedly agreed to one of the main points of negotiations with the United States and Russia, agreeing to the creation of a demilitarized zone in Donbas." The concession, as stated, "has the support of European leaders."

Julia Shramko

Politics
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Office of the President of Ukraine
Mykhailo Podolyak
United States
Ukraine