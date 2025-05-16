Russia does not want real negotiations, substituting them with obvious simulation actions - Podolyak.

$41.470.07
46.380.21
ukenru
During negotiations with Russia, the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" was discussed - Umerov
01:30 PM • 13205 views

During negotiations with Russia, the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" was discussed - Umerov

Exclusive
01:06 PM • 20697 views

Why the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine may lead to a shortage of medicines and development of the shadow market - expert opinion (VIDEO)

11:56 AM • 24327 views

Zelenskyy on negotiations in Istanbul: Russian representatives cannot even agree to a ceasefire

09:33 AM • 67426 views

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

08:56 AM • 58528 views

Ukraine in negotiations with the EU on a transitional period of visa-free trade - Shmyhal

08:43 AM • 57830 views

Trump said he will meet with Putin "as soon as we can set it up"

May 15, 03:19 PM • 157107 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 171074 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 15, 06:00 AM • 149322 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 183001 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
2m/s
86%
749mm
Popular news

Russia's nighttime attack on Kyiv region affected two districts: consequences shown

May 16, 06:30 AM • 48725 views

Tommy Lee splits with his fourth wife Brittany Furlan - media

May 16, 07:26 AM • 70845 views

Negotiations between Ukraine, the USA, and Turkey starts in Istanbul - MFA

May 16, 07:49 AM • 82765 views

Negotiations with the Russians in Istanbul: what is known as of 11:00

May 16, 08:01 AM • 17344 views

Not a victim of Diddy: Justin Bieber had no relationship with the scandalous rapper - media

09:08 AM • 48491 views
Publications

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 250300 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 241491 views

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 303017 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 365968 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 419457 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Rustem Umerov

Hakan Fidan

Emmanuel Macron

Actual places

Ukraine

Turkey

United States

Istanbul

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Not a victim of Diddy: Justin Bieber had no relationship with the scandalous rapper - media

09:08 AM • 49298 views

Tommy Lee splits with his fourth wife Brittany Furlan - media

May 16, 07:26 AM • 71626 views

Justin Bieber almost went bankrupt: he had to sell his music catalog for $200 million to fix the situation

May 15, 02:45 PM • 79995 views

Sean Penn called Jennifer Lawrence "the last movie star"

May 15, 01:23 PM • 117589 views

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

May 15, 07:51 AM • 141974 views
Actual

Nord Stream

Telegram

The Guardian

Elections

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Russia does not want real negotiations, substituting them with obvious simulation actions - Podolyak.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 506 views

An advisor to the Office of the President of Ukraine stated that Russia is not interested in real negotiations, but only simulates them while attacking Ukrainian cities. He called for the strict coercion of Russia to peace.

Russia does not want real negotiations, substituting them with obvious simulation actions - Podolyak.

Russia is not interested in real peace negotiations and continues to wage war, combining diplomatic imitation with attacks on Ukrainian cities. This was stated by Mykhailo Podolyak, advisor to the head of the Office of the President, in Telegram, summing up the preliminary results of peace negotiations in Turkey, reports UNN.

Details

Preliminary conclusions… Russia does not want real, fundamental negotiations (which was always obvious), replacing them with obvious imitation actions…

- writes Podolyak.

Russia (personally Putin) does not want the war to end, as it cannot offer an alternative to its own mass war criminals and does not want to return them to its territory... 

- added the adviser to the OP.

He also clarified that by sending a low-status delegation to the negotiation process in Turkey, Russia demonstrated how it deliberately insults the mediators.

Russia is clearly stalling for time, while sending dozens of drones and missiles (to major cities) throughout Ukraine with a low-level delegation

- said Podolyak.

The conclusion is simple: a final rejection of illusions about the negotiability of Putin's entity, a tough forcing of Russia to peace, a new sanctions regime is needed

- the post reads.

In particular, Podolyak proposes:

  • sanctions against the shadow oil fleet of the Russian Federation and logistics companies;
    • combating centers for circumventing sanctions in the Caucasus, in Central Asia and the Middle East;
      • expansion of the sanctions regime against Rosatom and Roscosmos;
        • sanctions against the Central Bank of the Russian Federation and its entire banking system.

          Let us remind you

          On May 16, negotiations between Ukraine and Russia took place in Istanbul. These were the first direct negotiations in more than three years since the full-scale invasion. They ended about two hours after the start.

          Earlier, a Ukrainian diplomatic source reported in a comment to the media that Russia's demands at the Istanbul talks are "unrealistic".

          Alina Volianska

          Alina Volianska

          WarPoliticsNews of the World
          Mykhailo Podolyak
          Istanbul
          Turkey
          Ukraine
          Brent
          $64.76
          Bitcoin
          $103,989.10
          S&P 500
          $5,921.13
          Tesla
          $347.68
          Газ TTF
          $35.22
          Золото
          $3,183.06
          Ethereum
          $2,605.83