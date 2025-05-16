Russia does not want real negotiations, substituting them with obvious simulation actions - Podolyak.

Russia is not interested in real peace negotiations and continues to wage war, combining diplomatic imitation with attacks on Ukrainian cities. This was stated by Mykhailo Podolyak, advisor to the head of the Office of the President, in Telegram, summing up the preliminary results of peace negotiations in Turkey, reports UNN.

Details

Preliminary conclusions… Russia does not want real, fundamental negotiations (which was always obvious), replacing them with obvious imitation actions… - writes Podolyak.

Russia (personally Putin) does not want the war to end, as it cannot offer an alternative to its own mass war criminals and does not want to return them to its territory... - added the adviser to the OP.

He also clarified that by sending a low-status delegation to the negotiation process in Turkey, Russia demonstrated how it deliberately insults the mediators.

Russia is clearly stalling for time, while sending dozens of drones and missiles (to major cities) throughout Ukraine with a low-level delegation - said Podolyak.

The conclusion is simple: a final rejection of illusions about the negotiability of Putin's entity, a tough forcing of Russia to peace, a new sanctions regime is needed - the post reads.

In particular, Podolyak proposes:

sanctions against the shadow oil fleet of the Russian Federation and logistics companies;

combating centers for circumventing sanctions in the Caucasus, in Central Asia and the Middle East;

expansion of the sanctions regime against Rosatom and Roscosmos;

sanctions against the Central Bank of the Russian Federation and its entire banking system.

Let us remind you

On May 16, negotiations between Ukraine and Russia took place in Istanbul. These were the first direct negotiations in more than three years since the full-scale invasion. They ended about two hours after the start.

Earlier, a Ukrainian diplomatic source reported in a comment to the media that Russia's demands at the Istanbul talks are "unrealistic".