Forcing Russia to peace is now more effective than negotiations, weapons and sanctions are needed - Podolyak
Putin is not ready for peace, and the aggressor's demands are unacceptable. Advisor to the OP Mykhailo Podolyak stated that forcing Russia to peace is now more important than negotiations. And for this, Ukraine needs weapons and strengthening of anti-Russian sanctions.
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin openly demonstrates his unwillingness to diplomatically end the war in Ukraine. At the same time, fulfilling his demands will deprive the state of its viability, and therefore they cannot even be discussed. This was stated by the advisor to the head of the Office of the President Mykhailo Podolyak, reports UNN.
According to him, given the circumstances and based on the positions held by the Kremlin, there is currently no room for compromise.
Instead, the strategy of forcing Russia to peace has been successfully tested and requires only persistence in implementation.
Arms supplies must continue so that Ukraine continues to inflict devastating losses on the occupiers, which Putin cannot compensate for without politically toxic mobilization. The West should also help Ukraine build drones and missiles to destroy enemy infrastructure. Sanctions that will reduce Russian oil sales should hit the Russian budget. Instead, Ukraine's budget needs to be strengthened at the expense of frozen Russian assets
All these measures together constitute security guarantees for Ukraine, which are truly effective, unlike any formal assurances such as the Budapest Memorandum - Podolyak summarized.
It is already absolutely clear that peace will come only when the Russian Federation can no longer attack us
Let us remind you
Western leaders see the Vatican as a place for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia. However, the Kremlin insists on Istanbul and accuses Ukraine of delaying the peace process.