russia demands elections in Ukraine before the signing of a peace agreement. This will be the "optimal option" – lavrov
russia insists on elections in Ukraine before a peace agreement, questioning the legitimacy of Zelensky. lavrov considers this the best solution for signing a peace.
The legitimacy of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will become a fundamental factor for Russia during the conclusion of a peace agreement with Kyiv. This statement was made by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov, Russian media reports, writes UNN.
"When it comes to signing (peace. - ed.), then the issue of legitimacy will be crucial," Lavrov emphasized.
Lavrov noted that holding elections in Ukraine would be "the best solution for who can sign a peace agreement" on the part of Kyiv. At the same time, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs added that Moscow continues to have contacts with the current Ukrainian authorities to prepare the relevant document.
In February of this year, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that his legitimacy was confirmed by 73% of voters. He emphasized the impossibility of holding elections during the war due to technical and legislative restrictions.
