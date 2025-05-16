"This is their traditional behavior": The National Security and Defense Council reacted to the threats of the Russians to seize new regions of Ukraine

The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalenko, reacted to the demands of the Russians, which were voiced during negotiations in Istanbul on May 16. He wrote about this in Telegram, reports UNN.

Details

As Kovalenko noted, such threats often have no real basis. At the same time, he was not surprised by such behavior of the Russians, because the same thing happened in Soviet and imperial times.

To threaten and take weakly is a traditional behavior of Russians, which they then scale through the information space. This is how they behaved in the USSR, and in imperial Russia. But mostly, when there are threats, the desires diverge from the possibilities. So calm down and don't wind yourself up – Kovalenko wrote.

Let us remind you

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia took place in Istanbul on May 16. These were the first direct negotiations in more than three years since the full-scale invasion. They ended about two hours after the start.

However, as noted by the advisor to the Office of the President of Ukraine, Mykhailo Podolyak, Russia is not interested in real negotiations, but only imitates them, while attacking Ukrainian cities.

This position was confirmed by the head of the Russian delegation, Volodymyr Medinskyi. During the negotiations, he stated that the Kremlin is ready to fight as long as it takes. As an example, he cited the Russian-Swedish war, which lasted 21 years, from 1700 to 1721.

Also, during negotiations in Turkey, the Russians demanded that Ukraine withdraw troops from the territories of Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk and Kherson regions, which the Kremlin partially occupied and included in the constitution of the Russian Federation back in 2022. Otherwise, the Kremlin threatens to seize Sumy and Kharkiv regions.