US preparing more "firepower" for Ukraine – Podolyak
Kyiv • UNN
Mykhailo Podolyak stated that America is changing its approach to Russia's war with Ukraine and increasing military aid.
Mykhailo Podolyak, advisor to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, stated that the increased military aid announced by US Secretary of War Hagset means a change in Washington's approach to the war. Podolyak reported this on Telegram, writes UNN.
Details
It took the White House not years, but only eight months, to realistically assess the situation. And that's good
He emphasized that even among Republican voters, 80% now support Ukraine. According to him, the US now realizes that aggression cannot be stopped without pressure and force.
To exert pressure, more weapons and more militarization are needed. Sanctions must be combined with diplomatic strikes and pressure on the front. Drone strikes must be combined with long-range missiles. The number of missiles flying towards Russia must be at least the same as the number of Russian missiles targeting Ukraine. And drones – 500 every night, and not only on Belgorod, but also further. If Russians constantly hear sirens and are immersed in the feeling of war, it will significantly reduce their support for aggression
