European investments in Ukraine's defense have significantly increased, and the United States is ready to do its part. At the same time, European partners must take on more responsibility for the defense of their continent, said Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth, as reported by UNN.

Details

Over the past few months, European investments in Ukraine's defense have significantly increased. Now, of course, the United States will do its part. - Hegseth noted.

At the same time, the Pentagon chief added that European allies must continue to take primary responsibility for the continent's defense.

Europeans must continue to bear primary responsibility for the conventional defense of the continent. Now, as before, we will continue to constructively remind our allies of all our obligations under Article 3, which provides that through continuous and effective self-help and mutual aid, allies will maintain and develop their individual and collective capacity to resist armed attack. - Hegseth emphasized.

Pete Hegseth also stated that the PURL program is a key way to strengthen Ukraine's defense.

The key mechanism for establishing peace in Ukraine, as already mentioned, is Ukraine's list of priority requests to NATO or the PURL funding initiative. For those unfamiliar with PURL, it is an initiative under which we supply weapons to Ukraine. Essentially, Europe pays, the US provides weapons. - Hegseth explained.

Addition

British Defense Minister John Healey stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's aggression is not limited to Ukraine, as evidenced by drone incursions into Poland, violations of Estonian airspace, and interference in Moldovan elections. Europe's security begins in Ukraine.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that Ukraine is now a world leader when it comes to drone technology and counter-drone technology. Allies could learn from it.