10:41 AM • 12244 views
Committee supported the bill on "OLX tax"
Exclusive
10:14 AM • 22815 views
Second month without a decision: the consideration of the complaint against the closure of the case against the NBU's chief lawyer Zyma has been disrupted again
October 15, 09:25 AM • 21815 views
Zelenskyy appointed acting head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration: what is known about him
October 15, 09:00 AM • 22188 views
Zelenskyy formed Odesa CMA and appointed Lysak as its head
October 15, 08:32 AM • 20180 views
Around 4,500 new fines monthly: TCCs intensify military registration checks – infographicPhoto
Exclusive
October 15, 08:03 AM • 17561 views
Rape of a 14-year-old girl in Zakarpattia: defense tells at what stage the appeal against the verdict for the boys is being considered
October 15, 07:49 AM • 17045 views
Russia attacked Ukraine's gas infrastructure three times in a week, hitting a thermal power plant overnight - Naftogaz
Exclusive
October 15, 07:17 AM • 31487 views
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
October 15, 07:08 AM • 31554 views
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolation
October 15, 06:15 AM • 13716 views
General Staff confirmed repeated strike on oil terminal in Feodosia and attack on other objects of the Russian occupier
Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
US ready to do its part in Ukraine's defense - Hageseth

Kyiv • UNN

 • 652 views

European investments in Ukraine's defense have significantly increased. The US is ready to do its part, but European partners must take more responsibility for the defense of their continent.

US ready to do its part in Ukraine's defense - Hageseth

European investments in Ukraine's defense have significantly increased, and the United States is ready to do its part. At the same time, European partners must take on more responsibility for the defense of their continent, said Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth, as reported by UNN.

Details

Over the past few months, European investments in Ukraine's defense have significantly increased. Now, of course, the United States will do its part.

- Hegseth noted.

At the same time, the Pentagon chief added that European allies must continue to take primary responsibility for the continent's defense.

Europeans must continue to bear primary responsibility for the conventional defense of the continent. Now, as before, we will continue to constructively remind our allies of all our obligations under Article 3, which provides that through continuous and effective self-help and mutual aid, allies will maintain and develop their individual and collective capacity to resist armed attack.

- Hegseth emphasized.

Pete Hegseth also stated that the PURL program is a key way to strengthen Ukraine's defense.

The key mechanism for establishing peace in Ukraine, as already mentioned, is Ukraine's list of priority requests to NATO or the PURL funding initiative. For those unfamiliar with PURL, it is an initiative under which we supply weapons to Ukraine. Essentially, Europe pays, the US provides weapons.

- Hegseth explained.

Addition

British Defense Minister John Healey stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's aggression is not limited to Ukraine, as evidenced by drone incursions into Poland, violations of Estonian airspace, and interference in Moldovan elections. Europe's security begins in Ukraine.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that Ukraine is now a world leader when it comes to drone technology and counter-drone technology. Allies could learn from it. 

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Pete Hegseth
John Healey
Mark Rutte
The Pentagon
NATO
United Kingdom
United States
Estonia
Ukraine
Moldova
Poland