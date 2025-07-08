"Direct injection of funds into US industry": Podolyak on Trump's decision to resume aid to Ukraine

$41.800.06
49.030.09
ukenru
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Exclusive
01:22 PM • 13810 views
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Exclusive
12:25 PM • 16554 views
Pet registration in Kyiv's ASCs: how many applications have been submitted since the service launched
Exclusive
11:24 AM • 24560 views
Four months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market: MP Dmytriieva explained why new rules have not yet been agreed upon
10:13 AM • 34409 views
Trump promised Zelenskyy to immediately send 10 Patriot missiles - Axios
10:12 AM • 40885 views
Zelenskyy informed Ukraine's Ambassador to the USA Markarova about her replacement – sources
09:37 AM • 38144 views
July 9 will be one of the hottest days in Ukraine, perhaps the hottest in Europe - meteorologist
Exclusive
09:02 AM • 38608 views
In Sumy, in the first half of 2025, more than eight times more buildings were damaged than last year
July 8, 03:46 AM • 82483 views
US sends additional defensive weapons to Ukraine at Trump's direction
July 7, 05:19 PM • 114455 views
Ukraine can start EU accession talks without unanimous support - Stefanishyna
Exclusive
July 7, 12:46 PM • 116039 views
Wave of attacks on TCCs: what is behind Russian strikes and whether the work of the centers is under threat
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+32°
3.9m/s
42%
744mm
Popular news
In Kyiv, an unknown assailant shot a man in a car in the middle of the street: the shooter is being soughtJuly 8, 05:19 AM • 6821 views
Number of injured in the Kyiv-Dnipro bus accident increased to 33July 8, 06:01 AM • 39930 views
Murder of a man in Kyiv: identity of the deceased established, shooter still being soughtJuly 8, 07:20 AM • 72741 views
In Russia, there is a prolonged drought, and the yield and the entire agricultural season have failed - Foreign Intelligence Service09:41 AM • 20241 views
Did not declare real estate in Moscow: NABU searched MP Kaptelov11:00 AM • 3039 views
Publications
A purchase with a political flavor: ARMA ordered a luxury special vehicle from a company linked to Poroshenko02:33 PM • 1341 views
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Exclusive
01:22 PM • 13832 views
All-inclusive package: ARMA still buys a luxury minivan for almost UAH 3 million, the scandalous tender was not canceledJuly 7, 02:21 PM • 168155 views
Top 5 cool dishes that will keep you from getting hungry in unbearable heatJuly 7, 02:20 PM • 155172 views
Story that should not have happened: how modernized helicopters lost their armament due to Soviet standardsJuly 7, 02:00 PM • 176760 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Donald Trump
Mykhailo Podolyak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Spain
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 141042 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 329214 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 166713 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 281875 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 302717 views
Actual
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Diia (service)
Facebook
The Guardian

"Direct injection of funds into US industry": Podolyak on Trump's decision to resume aid to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 202 views

Donald Trump's decision to continue military aid to Ukraine is in the interests of the US, reducing the likelihood of Russian aggression. It also stimulates American industry and strengthens the US position in negotiations.

"Direct injection of funds into US industry": Podolyak on Trump's decision to resume aid to Ukraine

The decision of US President Donald Trump to continue providing military assistance to Ukraine and expand it amid negotiations with Volodymyr Zelensky was expected and corresponds to the most acute interests of the United States. This was stated in Telegram by Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the President's Office, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to Podolyak, this demonstration of strength is seen all over the world. He stated that the main benefit in this situation is also the reduction of the likelihood of Russian aggression against other states in Europe. By stopping Putin in Ukraine today, the White House will avoid astronomical costs of defending NATO allies tomorrow, Podolyak writes.

This is a direct, massive injection of funds into the heart of American industry. Factories in several dozen states are already overloaded with orders, jobs are being created, and their own arsenals are being updated.

— writes the adviser to the President's Office.

As Podolyak added, "every Ukrainian victory with American weapons adds weight to the US in negotiations, opening doors for profitable trade and security deals."

Recall

The Pentagon confirmed the sending of additional defensive weapons to Ukraine at the direction of US President Donald Trump. Earlier, the White House stated that the US was stopping the supply of some types of weapons to Ukraine due to low levels of its own military stockpiles.

UNN also reported that Donald Trump promised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to immediately send 10 missiles for Patriot systems.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
The Pentagon
White House
NATO
MIM-104 Patriot
Donald Trump
Mykhailo Podolyak
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9