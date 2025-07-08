The decision of US President Donald Trump to continue providing military assistance to Ukraine and expand it amid negotiations with Volodymyr Zelensky was expected and corresponds to the most acute interests of the United States. This was stated in Telegram by Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the President's Office, as reported by UNN.

According to Podolyak, this demonstration of strength is seen all over the world. He stated that the main benefit in this situation is also the reduction of the likelihood of Russian aggression against other states in Europe. By stopping Putin in Ukraine today, the White House will avoid astronomical costs of defending NATO allies tomorrow, Podolyak writes.

This is a direct, massive injection of funds into the heart of American industry. Factories in several dozen states are already overloaded with orders, jobs are being created, and their own arsenals are being updated. — writes the adviser to the President's Office.

As Podolyak added, "every Ukrainian victory with American weapons adds weight to the US in negotiations, opening doors for profitable trade and security deals."

The Pentagon confirmed the sending of additional defensive weapons to Ukraine at the direction of US President Donald Trump. Earlier, the White House stated that the US was stopping the supply of some types of weapons to Ukraine due to low levels of its own military stockpiles.

UNN also reported that Donald Trump promised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to immediately send 10 missiles for Patriot systems.