Volodymyr Zelenskyy held meetings with allies: the Netherlands will increase military aid

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held meetings with representatives of allied countries of our state on May 16. In particular, he met with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Dick Schoof, which he reported on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

He spoke about today's meeting in Istanbul and the importance of putting pressure on Russia to achieve a complete ceasefire as the first step towards a lasting peace. – Zelenskyy said.

During the meeting with the head of the Dutch government, the President of Ukraine thanked him for his strong support. He stressed that this year the Netherlands has almost tripled the amount of defense assistance.

Zelenskyy and Schoof also discussed other important issues. In particular, they touched upon the issues of strengthening air defense, investing in Ukrainian defense production, including drones – in short, everything that helps protect lives from Russian aggression and restore security for people.

Recall

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia took place in Istanbul on May 16. These were the first direct talks in more than three years since the full-scale invasion.

However, as noted by Mykhailo Podolyak, advisor to the Office of the President of Ukraine, Russia is not interested in real negotiations, but only imitates them, while attacking Ukrainian cities.

UNN also reported that Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen. They also discussed the negotiations in Istanbul, coordination of diplomatic efforts with the United States and European partners.

In addition, Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu: they discussed ways to achieve peace, spoke about energy security and the impact of the elections in Europe.

But Zelenskyy met not only with Sandu and Frederiksen. He also held meetings with the Prime Minister of Bulgaria Rosen Zhelyazkov and the Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson.