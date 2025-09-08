Beijing is capable of stopping Russia's war against Ukraine "with one flick of a switch," but for now, it finds it more advantageous to observe – "its geopolitical adversaries are weakening, and the dependence of satellites, on the contrary, is growing, "and all this without direct costs." This was stated by the Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Mykhailo Podolyak, writes UNN.

Frankly, China certainly knows perfectly well that only Russia's unwillingness stands in the way of peace in Ukraine. Beijing could stop the war with one flick of a switch, but it still finds it more advantageous to observe. Geopolitical adversaries are weakening, the dependence of satellites is growing – and all this without direct costs... - the message says.

Podolyak believes that the US, in turn, "must return to the status of a moderator and force the Kremlin to end the war. Or they must accept that the world is reorienting towards the East." At the same time, Podolyak expressed confidence that US President Donald Trump clearly understands these risks. "No one wants to go down in history as the president under whom America ceded leadership."

"This means," concludes the Deputy Head of the President's Office, "that a diplomatic process in the configuration of a strong US – an active Europe – a strong-willed Ukraine with China's participation is inevitable…".

"While awaiting the continuation of negotiations, Ukraine is doing its homework: we are expanding military production, requesting and receiving weapons, and forming security guarantees. We are ready for peace. But not for inadequate 'demands' from the Russian Federation," Podolyak emphasized.

