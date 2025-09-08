$41.220.13
Yermak discussed security guarantees and strengthening sanctions against Russia with Rubio
Yermak discussed security guarantees and strengthening sanctions against Russia with Rubio

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak held a conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Security guarantees, defense support for Ukraine, and strengthening sanctions against Russia were discussed.

Yermak discussed security guarantees and strengthening sanctions against Russia with Rubio

The Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, held a telephone conversation with the United States Secretary of State, acting US President's National Security Advisor Marco Rubio. The discussion focused on security guarantees, defense support for Ukraine, strengthening sanctions against Russia, and coordinating actions with partners, UNN reports.

Details

The Head of the Presidential Office informed about the constant Russian attacks on cities and residential buildings with drones and missiles. They kill civilians and children, and destroy infrastructure. For the first time, the enemy attacked the building of the Ukrainian Government – the strike was carried out with an Iskander ballistic missile.

... discussed security guarantees, defense support for Ukraine, strengthening sanctions against Russia, and coordinating actions with partners. Putin understands only force, he does not want to stop the war, it is necessary to continue pressure on the Russian Federation. Lasting peace is our goal, which we must achieve 

- Yermak reported.

In addition, the Head of the Presidential Office thanked President Donald Trump for his leadership in seeking to end Russia's war against Ukraine and the entire American people for their support and assistance, as well as Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is doing much to achieve a just peace.

We continue our work 

- Yermak summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

