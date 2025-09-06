Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and other Russian officials continue their efforts to weaken Western unity and deter support for Ukraine, including undermining potential post-war security guarantees. This is stated in a material by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reported by UNN.

Details

Analysts point to statements made by Putin at the Eastern Economic Forum, where he, in particular, noted that Russia would consider any foreign troops in Ukraine legitimate targets if the war in Ukraine continues.

Putin's statement threatening to strike foreign military facilities in Ukraine is an attempt to instill fear in the West about a possibility that European states are not considering. - ISW notes.

They add that European member states of the "Coalition of the Willing" have consistently stated that any peacekeeping contingents deployed in Ukraine would do so only after a long-term peace agreement is concluded, and even then would operate only in unspecified rear areas, not on the front line.

Recall

Earlier, Russian dictator Putin stated that NATO troops appearing in Ukraine would become legitimate targets for the Russian army. In addition, according to him, after long-term peace agreements are reached, there will be no need to deploy Western countries' troops on the territory of Ukraine.

Putin once again rejected the idea of negotiations with Ukraine: what excuse did he come up with this time