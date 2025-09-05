$41.350.02
Putin once again rejected the idea of negotiations with Ukraine: what excuse did he come up with this time

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin rejected the possibility of direct negotiations with Ukraine, considering them impossible due to key issues. He proposed Moscow as the best place for a meeting with Zelenskyy, promising "security guarantees."

Putin once again rejected the idea of negotiations with Ukraine: what excuse did he come up with this time

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin rejected the idea of negotiations with Ukraine because he believes that it will be practically impossible to reach an agreement with the Ukrainian side on key issues. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Russian propaganda agency TASS.

Details

Putin commented on the possibility of direct contacts with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

I don't see much point. Because it will be practically impossible to reach an agreement with the Ukrainian side on key issues. Even if there is political will, which I doubt, there are difficulties, which consist in the fact that any agreements on territories must be confirmed in accordance with the Constitution of Ukraine at a referendum

- Putin claims.

He stated that Moscow is the best place for a meeting with Zelenskyy.

Next time, if someone really wants to meet with us, we are ready. The best place for this is the capital of the Russian Federation, the hero city of Moscow

- Putin cynically said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

At the same time, he emphasized that the Russian Federation is allegedly ready to provide "security guarantees" to Zelenskyy and Ukrainian representatives if they decide to come to the Russian capital.

The dictator also recognized as excessive the calls to organize a meeting at the venues proposed by Kyiv.

Context

French President Emmanuel Macron states that if the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin does not agree to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy by September 1, it will indicate that he "deceived" American leader Donald Trump.

As Reuters writes, Trump warned of possible "consequences" if the meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy does not take place.

Appendix

Vladimir Putin stated that if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants a meeting, he should come to Moscow. At the same time, Putin once again stated that Zelenskyy's powers have already expired, calling the Ukrainian President the "current head of the administration" of Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that Ukraine will not exchange territories with the Russian aggressor state. He emphasized that our state will not make such gifts to the enemy.

Zelenskyy ironically commented on the "invitation" of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to come to Moscow for peace talks, stating that this is done to delay the meeting of leaders.

On September 2, Trump, in the context of a possible future meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, stated that he "learned things that will be very interesting," but noted that "we'll see what happens next."

Trump also reported that he has no statements for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Putin must make a decision; if it does not satisfy Trump, there will be consequences.

Trump is once again very disappointed with Putin9/2/25, 9:15 PM • 6774 views

Anna Murashko

Politics
Vladimir Putin
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine