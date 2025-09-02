Trump is once again very disappointed with Putin

US President Donald Trump said he was disappointed with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. He spoke about this in a phone conversation, UNN reports with reference to a phone interview for The Scott Jennings Show.

Trump expressed condolences regarding the deaths on both sides of the Russian-Ukrainian war. At the same time, he noted that Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine would not have happened if he had been president.

Thousands of people are dying. Not Americans are dying, but Russians, Ukrainians, and there are thousands of them, and this is a senseless war that would never have started if I had been president, and this worries me even more, because the elections were completely rigged, and this is a shame. We'll see what happens, but I'm very disappointed in President Putin. - Trump commented.

In July, Trump already stated that he was "very disappointed" with the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin. At the same time, he noted that he could shorten the 50-day term for Russia regarding a ceasefire agreement in Russia's war against Ukraine.

It should be recalled that US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin met in Alaska on August 15.