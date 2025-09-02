$41.370.05
48.470.27
ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Trump is once again very disappointed with Putin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 896 views

Donald Trump expressed disappointment with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in a phone conversation. He noted that the full-scale invasion of Ukraine would not have happened if he had been president.

Trump is once again very disappointed with Putin

US President Donald Trump said he was disappointed with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. He spoke about this in a phone conversation, UNN reports with reference to a phone interview for The Scott Jennings Show.

Details

Trump expressed condolences regarding the deaths on both sides of the Russian-Ukrainian war. At the same time, he noted that Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine would not have happened if he had been president.

Thousands of people are dying. Not Americans are dying, but Russians, Ukrainians, and there are thousands of them, and this is a senseless war that would never have started if I had been president, and this worries me even more, because the elections were completely rigged, and this is a shame. We'll see what happens, but I'm very disappointed in President Putin.

- Trump commented.

Trump to make "exciting announcement": what it's about has become known02.09.25, 15:27 • 23265 views

Add

In July, Trump already stated that he was "very disappointed" with the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin. At the same time, he noted that he could shorten the 50-day term for Russia regarding a ceasefire agreement in Russia's war against Ukraine.

It should be recalled that US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin met in Alaska on August 15.

Yehor Brailian

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Alaska
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine