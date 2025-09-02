Trump to make "exciting announcement": what it's about has become known

White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt confirmed that during his speech at 9:00 PM Kyiv time, US President Donald Trump will make an "exciting announcement" related to the Pentagon. This was reported on the social network "X" by Fox News journalist Jacqui Heinrich, according to UNN.

Details

It is reported that this statement will be made from the Oval Office at 2:00 PM Washington time, according to the White House schedule. It was announced as the main event of the day.

Addition

It is not excluded that this refers to the intention to rename the Department of Defense to the "Department of Offense" or "Department of War." This idea was voiced by US President Donald Trump: he and Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth believe that this will help restore the "warrior spirit" of the agency and justify it with past events in history.

From 1789 to 1947, the agency was called the "US War Department." It was responsible for leading ground forces and coordinating military campaigns. Two years after the end of World War II, then-President Harry Truman approved the National Security Act.

According to this law, the War Department was transformed into the Department of Defense. This was done to emphasize the defensive nature of US activities in the post-war world.

Recall

The White House stated that the administration of US President Donald Trump is developing plans to rebrand the Pentagon. This requires a decision from Congress, but Trump is looking for other ways to achieve the goal.