America is ready to participate: Zelenskyy on security guarantees for Ukraine

There are 35 countries in the coalition of the willing, and 26 of them are ready to provide real security support to Ukraine. President Donald Trump confirmed: America is ready to participate.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressing the participants of the International Economic Forum "Ambrosetti", reports UNN.

When we talk about security guarantees for Ukraine, there are 35 countries in the coalition of the willing, and 26 of them are ready to help with real security support. This is a big change. These are strong countries, and Italy, of course, is one of them. President Trump confirmed: America is ready to participate. In the coming weeks, we will discuss with each country what exactly they can do. And it is important that security guarantees start working now – during the war, and not only after its end - Zelenskyy stated.

Zelenskyy also spoke about yesterday's conversation with President Trump.

European leaders also joined the conversation, including, of course, Giorgia Meloni. We discussed in detail how to bring the situation closer to peace. President Trump expects a stronger Europe – with better coordination between Europe and the United States. At the same time, he is very disappointed with some European countries, especially Hungary and Slovakia, as they continue to buy Russian oil. This means that they are helping to finance the Russian war machine - Zelenskyy said.

He noted that America wants to seriously reduce Russia's energy export revenues – and this is the right way.

"The less money Putin earns from oil, the less he can spend on war and destabilization of other countries. Please keep this in mind: energy independence from Russia is also a key factor in strong relations with the United States.

Now in Ukraine, I have meetings with António Costa, President of the European Council, and, by the way, with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, and we will also discuss this issue. And it is important that Prime Minister Orban also hears these signals from the United States, directly from President Trump – the signal about Russian oil," Zelenskyy said.

