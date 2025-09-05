Zelenskyy announced a "force" that will pressure Russia to stop the war

The construction of a security system that can push Russia towards peace has begun. A force is being prepared - on land, in the air, and at sea - which, simply by working according to plan, will pressure Russia to stop the war. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressing the participants of the International Economic Forum "Ambrosetti", as reported by UNN.

Details

Despite Russia's attempts to continue this war, we have already begun building a security system that can push Russia towards peace. I cannot disclose all the details now - many of them are very sensitive and concern the military sphere. But we are preparing a force - on land, in the air, and at sea - which, simply by working according to plan, will pressure Russia to stop the war - said Zelenskyy.

Commenting on security guarantees for Ukraine, the President stated that there are 35 countries in the coalition of the willing, and 26 of them are ready to provide real security support.

This is a big change. These are strong countries, and Italy, of course, is one of them. President Trump confirmed: America is ready to participate. In the coming weeks, we will discuss with each country what exactly they can do. And it is important that security guarantees begin to work now, during the war, and not only after its end - stated Zelenskyy.

Addition

According to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the EU is creating conditions for lasting peace in Ukraine. The first security guarantees are strong Ukrainian armed forces.

At the "Coalition of the Willing" meeting on Thursday, September 4, participants declared their readiness to provide Ukraine with long-range weapons.