Podolyak denied information about the cessation of arms supplies to Ukraine from the United States

Mykhailo, advisor to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, refuted the statement about the cessation of arms supplies from the United States. He reported this on the air of one of the Ukrainian TV channels, UNN writes.

Deliveries continue today. It would look very strange, it would look inhumane — to stop supplying anti-missiles, let's put it that way, especially for Patriot systems, which absolutely clearly protect, extensively protect the civilian population in Ukraine. - Podolyak stated.

Addition

Earlier, the White House announced that the US is stopping supplies of some types of weapons to Ukraine due to low levels of its own military stockpiles. This decision is related to the US Department of Defense's review of military aid to other countries.