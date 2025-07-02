$41.820.04
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are stopping Russian attempts to cross the border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions - General Staff
09:18 AM
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are stopping Russian attempts to cross the border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions - General Staff
"Don't provoke Putin": political scientist explained what dictates the US decision to reduce arms supplies to Ukraine
Is there a real threat toDnipro: Budanov voiced the answer
Lack of new U.S. sanctions allows Russia to replenish its budget for war - NYT
Poisoning in Vinnytsia region: 9 children among the victims
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
The White House confirmed that the US is stopping the supply of certain types of weapons to Ukraine
"The wind remains gusty, the heat will get closer": weather forecast for July 2 in Ukraine
Mobilization of convicts continues: the Ministry of Justice sees no downturn in dynamics
Aircraft Maintenance: Key Principles of Work Organization and Regulation - Expert Comment
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Podolyak denied information about the cessation of arms supplies to Ukraine from the United States

Kyiv • UNN

 • 337 views

Mykhailo Podolyak denied the cessation of US arms supplies to Ukraine. Deliveries of anti-missiles, especially for the Patriot systems that protect civilians, are ongoing.

Podolyak denied information about the cessation of arms supplies to Ukraine from the United States

Mykhailo, advisor to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, refuted the statement about the cessation of arms supplies from the United States. He reported this on the air of one of the Ukrainian TV channels, UNN writes.

Deliveries continue today. It would look very strange, it would look inhumane — to stop supplying anti-missiles, let's put it that way, especially for Patriot systems, which absolutely clearly protect, extensively protect the civilian population in Ukraine.

- Podolyak stated.

Addition

Earlier, the White House announced that the US is stopping supplies of some types of weapons to Ukraine due to low levels of its own military stockpiles. This decision is related to the US Department of Defense's review of military aid to other countries.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
MIM-104 Patriot
Mykhailo Podolyak
United States
Ukraine
