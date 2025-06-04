Despite the losses, the Kremlin will continue to "burn residents of the Russian Federation in the fire of war" - Podolyak

Mykhailo Podoliak, Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President, noted in a new post about the indifference of the Russian Federation to losses, pointing to new estimates by the Ukrainian General Staff, according to which the losses of Russians killed and wounded are quite impressive.

Soon, the losses of Russians killed and wounded, according to the Ukrainian General Staff, will exceed 1,000,000 people. Former hopes that the coffin pipeline from Ukraine would sober up the neighbors seem ridiculous at this stage. There is no need for illusions, the Kremlin will continue to mercilessly burn residents of depressed regions in the fire of war. - Podoliak's post reads.

The advisor to the head of the Office of the President added the reasons for the Russian Federation's indifference to losses. According to Podoliak, this "stems from the artificiality of the formation of the "Russian nation".

The Moscow elite does not consider subjects equal or even their own. This is the attitude of conquerors towards the conquered, masters towards slaves. The Russian authorities do not care about the losses, because the victims are not full-fledged people for the Kremlin - Podoliak wrote on his page

What can we say about the attitude of Russians towards Ukrainians? - asks the Advisor to the Head of the OP.

The brutal cruelty of the aggressor is the reason why the release of prisoners of war, civilian hostages, and abducted children is task No. 1 for Ukraine. - summarized Mykhailo Podoliak, Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

On June 2, the Russian army lost 1,100 soldiers and 12 aircraft. Since 24.02.22, more than 990,000 occupiers have been destroyed.

