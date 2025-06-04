Despite the losses, the Kremlin will continue to "burn residents of the Russian Federation in the fire of war" - Podolyak

$41.640.02
47.430.08
ukenru
MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, missed 22 court hearings in his case - HACC
Exclusive
09:02 AM • 2078 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, missed 22 court hearings in his case - HACC

Exclusive
08:02 AM • 10637 views

Debt spiral. Fintech expert explained the dangers of quick loans

Exclusive
06:24 AM • 35334 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6

Exclusive
05:30 AM • 23693 views

The dentist debunked myths about caries and named effective methods of prevention

June 3, 06:45 PM • 33880 views

Yermak discussed negotiations with the Russian Federation with Witkoff and invited him to Ukraine to "see the situation"

June 3, 06:15 PM • 52470 views

"Magyar" to Command Unmanned Systems Forces

June 3, 06:10 PM • 41801 views

Mykhailo Drapatiy has become the Commander of the Joint Forces

June 3, 11:55 AM • 226339 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

Exclusive
June 3, 08:15 AM • 162598 views

Political scientist on the results of negotiations in Istanbul: a demonstration to Trump that the Russian Federation does not want peace

Exclusive
June 3, 07:51 AM • 273434 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the “Soviet fleet” is currently impossible

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
3.6m/s
49%
752mm
Popular news

Crimea marked as Russian: an "incorrect depiction" of Ukrainian territory was discovered at an international meeting

June 4, 12:23 AM • 27578 views

Combined Russian attack on Kharkiv: the enemy struck the city with missiles and UAVs

June 4, 02:18 AM • 9998 views

"Disgusting filth": Musk criticized Trump's budget bill

June 4, 02:32 AM • 26105 views

Pentagon chief to miss "Ramstein" for the first time - AP

05:11 AM • 22207 views

17-year-old TikTok star was killed in Pakistan after "rejections" of man

06:53 AM • 14624 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6
Exclusive

06:24 AM • 35347 views

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

June 3, 02:43 PM • 98215 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 175133 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

June 3, 11:55 AM • 226346 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the “Soviet fleet” is currently impossible
Exclusive

June 3, 07:51 AM • 273441 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Oleh Syniehubov

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Keith Kellogg

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kharkiv

White House

China

Advertisement
UNN Lite

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 54446 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 175133 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 128887 views

White House has unveiled a new official portrait of Trump with very revealing details

June 3, 07:15 AM • 130790 views

Guillermo del Toro's new "Frankenstein" has stirred up the internet: the film's teaser has garnered millions of views

June 3, 06:54 AM • 115056 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Facebook

Telegram

Fox News

TikTok

Despite the losses, the Kremlin will continue to "burn residents of the Russian Federation in the fire of war" - Podolyak

Kyiv • UNN

 • 386 views

Mykhailo Podolyak stated that Russian losses will soon exceed 1 million. The Kremlin will continue to burn residents of depressed regions in the fire of war, because it does not consider them human.

Despite the losses, the Kremlin will continue to "burn residents of the Russian Federation in the fire of war" - Podolyak

Mykhailo Podoliak, Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President, noted in a new post about the indifference of the Russian Federation to losses, pointing to new estimates by the Ukrainian General Staff, according to which the losses of Russians killed and wounded are quite impressive.

UNN reports with reference to Mykhailo Podoliak's page on Telegram.

Details

Soon, the losses of Russians killed and wounded, according to the Ukrainian General Staff, will exceed 1,000,000 people. Former hopes that the coffin pipeline from Ukraine would sober up the neighbors seem ridiculous at this stage. There is no need for illusions, the Kremlin will continue to mercilessly burn residents of depressed regions in the fire of war.

- Podoliak's post reads.

The advisor to the head of the Office of the President added the reasons for the Russian Federation's indifference to losses. According to Podoliak, this "stems from the artificiality of the formation of the "Russian nation".

The Moscow elite does not consider subjects equal or even their own. This is the attitude of conquerors towards the conquered, masters towards slaves. The Russian authorities do not care about the losses, because the victims are not full-fledged people for the Kremlin

- Podoliak wrote on his page

What can we say about the attitude of Russians towards Ukrainians? - asks the Advisor to the Head of the OP.

The brutal cruelty of the aggressor is the reason why the release of prisoners of war, civilian hostages, and abducted children is task No. 1 for Ukraine.

- summarized Mykhailo Podoliak, Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Let us remind you

On June 2, the Russian army lost 1,100 soldiers and 12 aircraft. Since 24.02.22, more than 990,000 occupiers have been destroyed.

Putin exaggerates the military power of the Russian Federation to put pressure on Ukraine - ISW14.05.25, 04:33 • 4552 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarPolitics
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Mykhailo Podolyak
Ukraine
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9