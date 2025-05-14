Putin exaggerates the military power of the Russian Federation to put pressure on Ukraine - ISW

$41.540.01
46.160.59
ukenru
The Ukrainian band Ziferblat has reached the final of Eurovision 2025 in Basel
09:24 PM • 3158 views

The Ukrainian band Ziferblat has reached the final of Eurovision 2025 in Basel

May 13, 04:08 PM • 50238 views

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

May 13, 12:11 PM • 55669 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
May 13, 11:29 AM • 76371 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

May 13, 10:48 AM • 76043 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

May 13, 08:36 AM • 153544 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 07:44 AM • 72037 views

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

May 13, 05:20 AM • 156943 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:00 AM • 149756 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 12, 07:01 PM • 90411 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
2.1m/s
78%
747mm
Popular news

A representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry reported that new bilateral negotiations between the US and Russia are already "planned"

May 13, 04:34 PM • 4468 views

Bloggers Mandzyuk and Alkhim are going to go together to the military in the Kursk direction: what is known

May 13, 04:52 PM • 25285 views

The fall of Russian oil in rubles: the cost of supplies from the Russian Federation is approaching a two-year minimum

May 13, 04:58 PM • 5852 views

The Kremlin stated that the Russian delegation will be in Istanbul on May 15 and will wait for representatives of Ukraine.

May 13, 05:25 PM • 4664 views

Macron demands 30-day truce in Ukraine "on land, at sea and in the air" - Le Figaro

May 13, 07:41 PM • 5668 views
Publications

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

May 13, 04:08 PM • 50245 views

Grain harvest in Ukraine can be increased by 20 million tons if the potential of selection is used - expert

May 13, 03:04 PM • 58818 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 08:36 AM • 153544 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:20 AM • 156943 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 13, 05:00 AM • 149756 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Andriy Yermak

Marco Rubio

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Turkey

Poland

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Bloggers Mandzyuk and Alkhim are going to go together to the military in the Kursk direction: what is known

May 13, 04:52 PM • 25338 views

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

May 13, 10:05 AM • 86692 views

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

May 13, 08:20 AM • 86420 views

The "Barbershop" franchise will get a series continuation on Prime Video

May 13, 07:57 AM • 87605 views

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

May 13, 07:36 AM • 87837 views
Actual

MIM-104 Patriot

The Washington Post

Facebook

Telegram

Fox News

Putin exaggerates the military power of the Russian Federation to put pressure on Ukraine - ISW

Kyiv • UNN

 • 182 views

Russia has enough forces to compensate for losses in the war, but Putin may be exaggerating the size of the army to put pressure on Ukraine in negotiations. New fighters undergo only a month of training.

Putin exaggerates the military power of the Russian Federation to put pressure on Ukraine - ISW

Russia has enough forces to compensate for the losses in the war against Ukraine, which are increasing. This is stated in the material of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Details

At the same time, analysts point out that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is suffering significant losses at the front on the eve of likely negotiations in Istanbul, but exaggerates Russia's military potential to put pressure on Ukraine.

On May 13, Putin stated that 50 to 60 thousand people voluntarily join the Russian army every month. Putin cited this figure as part of a statement claiming that Russia has a larger monthly recruitment than Ukraine, and therefore may be exaggerating these recruitment figures to expose the large Russian army amid ongoing negotiations with Ukraine and the West

- analysts note.

The EU is preparing "powerful and large-scale" sanctions against Russia in case of disruption of negotiations on a ceasefire - the head of the French Foreign Ministry12.05.25, 22:59 • 12970 views

They point out that Russia continues to suffer losses in personnel, which are comparable to the losses of Russian troops during the active advance in the fall of 2024.

It is likely that the Russian army will be able to obtain sufficient numbers ... by quickly involving untrained soldiers in units on the front line

- predict in ISW.

Experts remind that new Russian recruits undergo only a month of training before being sent to Ukraine, "and this limited training likely limits the combat capabilities of the recruits and the overall ability of the Russian military to successfully conduct complex operations."

"Currently, the Russian military prefers to send poorly trained recruits into highly exhausting infantry attacks to achieve significant success ... in an attempt to force Ukraine and the West to tacitly agree to Russia's demands amid ongoing negotiations," the article says.

Let us remind you

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi believes that if the meeting in Turkey does not lead to a ceasefire, it will be a failure, and it will mean that Russia is not ready for diplomacy.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni held a telephone conversation with the President of the Republic of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan. She calls on Russia to agree to a 30-day ceasefire as a gesture of readiness for peace.

Austria offers Vienna for peace talks on the war in Ukraine - Chancellor13.05.25, 00:58 • 3028 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarPolitics
Ukraine
Brent
$66.34
Bitcoin
$103,719.30
S&P 500
$5,902.12
Tesla
$335.92
Газ TTF
$35.74
Золото
$3,243.05
Ethereum
$2,672.22