Putin exaggerates the military power of the Russian Federation to put pressure on Ukraine - ISW

Russia has enough forces to compensate for the losses in the war against Ukraine, which are increasing. This is stated in the material of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Details

At the same time, analysts point out that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is suffering significant losses at the front on the eve of likely negotiations in Istanbul, but exaggerates Russia's military potential to put pressure on Ukraine.

On May 13, Putin stated that 50 to 60 thousand people voluntarily join the Russian army every month. Putin cited this figure as part of a statement claiming that Russia has a larger monthly recruitment than Ukraine, and therefore may be exaggerating these recruitment figures to expose the large Russian army amid ongoing negotiations with Ukraine and the West - analysts note.

The EU is preparing "powerful and large-scale" sanctions against Russia in case of disruption of negotiations on a ceasefire - the head of the French Foreign Ministry

They point out that Russia continues to suffer losses in personnel, which are comparable to the losses of Russian troops during the active advance in the fall of 2024.

It is likely that the Russian army will be able to obtain sufficient numbers ... by quickly involving untrained soldiers in units on the front line - predict in ISW.

Experts remind that new Russian recruits undergo only a month of training before being sent to Ukraine, "and this limited training likely limits the combat capabilities of the recruits and the overall ability of the Russian military to successfully conduct complex operations."

"Currently, the Russian military prefers to send poorly trained recruits into highly exhausting infantry attacks to achieve significant success ... in an attempt to force Ukraine and the West to tacitly agree to Russia's demands amid ongoing negotiations," the article says.

Let us remind you

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi believes that if the meeting in Turkey does not lead to a ceasefire, it will be a failure, and it will mean that Russia is not ready for diplomacy.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni held a telephone conversation with the President of the Republic of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan. She calls on Russia to agree to a 30-day ceasefire as a gesture of readiness for peace.

Austria offers Vienna for peace talks on the war in Ukraine - Chancellor