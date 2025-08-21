Podolyak: "No territorial exchanges. NATO Article 5 is not a security guarantee for Ukraine"

$41.380.02
12:13 PM • 1592 views
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
10:22 AM • 8548 views
The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity will continue working on a platform for Ukrainians abroad
07:38 AM • 26378 views
"Flamingo" with a radius of 3000 km: Zelenskyy spoke about the successes of the Ukrainian missile program
August 21, 06:16 AM • 36564 views
546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
August 21, 05:30 AM • 40367 views
US Vice President Vance: Europe will have to bear the "lion's share" of the costs for security guarantees for Ukraine
August 20, 03:55 PM • 65715 views
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
August 20, 11:22 AM • 165460 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
August 20, 09:46 AM • 70842 views
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
August 20, 09:29 AM • 134348 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
August 20, 08:14 AM • 347232 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhoto
Strike on Mukachevo: at least 12 injured, locals asked to stay homeAugust 21, 04:21 AM • 61010 views
Russian strike on Lviv: one dead and two injured reported - RMAAugust 21, 05:08 AM • 9312 views
Russian missile attack on an enterprise in Zakarpattia: warehouses destroyed - RMAAugust 21, 05:21 AM • 43484 views
Night strike by Russia caused delays of eight trains for over an hour: list06:48 AM • 27569 views
President's order to reduce drug prices remains unfulfilled – expert10:15 AM • 22642 views
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
12:13 PM • 1606 views
President's order to reduce drug prices remains unfulfilled – expert10:15 AM • 23367 views
As early as 2020, MPs warned about a legal conflict that has now deprived bank shareholders of access to justiceAugust 20, 12:11 PM • 81643 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
August 20, 11:22 AM • 165496 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
August 20, 09:29 AM • 134368 views
Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora and shared stunning bikini photos PhotoAugust 20, 12:51 PM • 47907 views
Valentino Appoints Riccardo Bellini as New CEOAugust 20, 12:45 PM • 43849 views
Star Wars star shared that he considered emigrating due to Trump's re-electionAugust 20, 11:47 AM • 43987 views
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" NameAugust 20, 09:18 AM • 72176 views
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global showAugust 20, 08:11 AM • 87861 views
Podolyak: "No territorial exchanges. NATO Article 5 is not a security guarantee for Ukraine"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

Presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak stated that Ukraine will not agree to territorial concessions. Kyiv demands automatic security mechanisms, not just declarations from allies.

Podolyak: "No territorial exchanges. NATO Article 5 is not a security guarantee for Ukraine"

Mykhailo Podolyak, advisor to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, outlined Kyiv's "red lines" in negotiations with Moscow in a major interview with Italy's La Repubblica and made it clear: Ukraine will not agree to territorial concessions, and real security mechanisms, not just declarations from allies, are needed to deter Russia. This is reported by La Repubblica, writes UNN.

Details

After meetings in Washington and Anchorage, Podolyak emphasized that the Kremlin's position remains unchanged: Russia is interested in dragging out negotiations, while maintaining the ability to shell Ukrainian cities and trying to impose unrealistic conditions on the West.

Moscow seeks dialogue only when it can continue the war and avoid sanctions

- emphasized Zelenskyy's advisor.

According to him, Kyiv demands a real ceasefire before any political discussions. At the same time, Ukraine categorically rejects the possibility of concessions on territories:

"If you give even a part to the aggressor, he will not stop. This only encourages him to new wars."

Podolyak reminded that the Constitution of Ukraine and international law directly prohibit the transfer of sovereign lands to another state.

Separately, he commented on the discussion regarding security guarantees. According to the advisor, Article 5 of NATO in its current form does not provide Ukraine with reliable protection, as the decision on allied intervention is made collectively and can be blocked.

We need a mechanism that works automatically: an attack on Ukraine means an immediate response from partners

- he noted.

Podolyak emphasized that Ukraine expects the creation of a "parallel security system" with the participation of the USA, France, Great Britain, and a number of other states. This involves not only strengthening the Ukrainian army but also deploying long-range missile systems on its territory capable of reaching deep into Russia.

Only then will Moscow understand: the price of aggression will be too high

- he added.

Zelenskyy's advisor also noted the active role of European leaders, who, according to him, "began to realize that Russia's war is a challenge not only to Ukraine but also to the entire security architecture of Europe."

Recall

The Head of the President's Office stated that Putin's words about peace are worthless without real actions. Ukraine trusts only guarantees from the USA, European countries, and the "Coalition of the Willing."

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
NATO
Washington, D.C.
Mykhailo Podolyak
Andriy Yermak
France
United Kingdom
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine