Podolyak: "No territorial exchanges. NATO Article 5 is not a security guarantee for Ukraine"

Mykhailo Podolyak, advisor to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, outlined Kyiv's "red lines" in negotiations with Moscow in a major interview with Italy's La Repubblica and made it clear: Ukraine will not agree to territorial concessions, and real security mechanisms, not just declarations from allies, are needed to deter Russia. This is reported by La Repubblica, writes UNN.

Details

After meetings in Washington and Anchorage, Podolyak emphasized that the Kremlin's position remains unchanged: Russia is interested in dragging out negotiations, while maintaining the ability to shell Ukrainian cities and trying to impose unrealistic conditions on the West.

Moscow seeks dialogue only when it can continue the war and avoid sanctions - emphasized Zelenskyy's advisor.

According to him, Kyiv demands a real ceasefire before any political discussions. At the same time, Ukraine categorically rejects the possibility of concessions on territories:

"If you give even a part to the aggressor, he will not stop. This only encourages him to new wars."

Podolyak reminded that the Constitution of Ukraine and international law directly prohibit the transfer of sovereign lands to another state.

Separately, he commented on the discussion regarding security guarantees. According to the advisor, Article 5 of NATO in its current form does not provide Ukraine with reliable protection, as the decision on allied intervention is made collectively and can be blocked.

We need a mechanism that works automatically: an attack on Ukraine means an immediate response from partners - he noted.

Podolyak emphasized that Ukraine expects the creation of a "parallel security system" with the participation of the USA, France, Great Britain, and a number of other states. This involves not only strengthening the Ukrainian army but also deploying long-range missile systems on its territory capable of reaching deep into Russia.

Only then will Moscow understand: the price of aggression will be too high - he added.

Zelenskyy's advisor also noted the active role of European leaders, who, according to him, "began to realize that Russia's war is a challenge not only to Ukraine but also to the entire security architecture of Europe."

Recall

The Head of the President's Office stated that Putin's words about peace are worthless without real actions. Ukraine trusts only guarantees from the USA, European countries, and the "Coalition of the Willing."