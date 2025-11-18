No chance: Georgia rejected the possibility of transferring Saakashvili to Ukraine

$42.070.02
48.790.20
ukenru
08:43 AM • 10049 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff to join talks with Zelenskyy in Turkey - Reuters
07:59 AM • 16683 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in four regions, schedules in most regions - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 15552 views
How to care for houseplants in winter: key tipsPhoto
Exclusive
November 17, 02:33 PM • 53202 views
It is quite likely not at the next meeting: MP on when the Rada will adopt the State Budget-2026
November 17, 02:15 PM • 45768 views
The National Security and Defense Council denied information that Umerov refuses to return to Ukraine
November 17, 12:46 PM • 42884 views
Ukraine may receive 8 SAMP/T systems from France - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 17, 12:28 PM • 36240 views
Rada to consider dismissal of Justice Minister Halushchenko and Energy Minister Hrynchuk on Tuesday
November 17, 09:59 AM • 25828 views
Zelenskyy and Macron signed an agreement to strengthen Ukraine: it is about the acquisition of defense equipment
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 70078 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
November 17, 06:58 AM • 27451 views
Russia attacked port infrastructure in Odesa region, energy and railway - Deputy Prime Minister
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
4.1m/s
70%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
NATO explained why it does not shoot down Russian missiles over UkraineNovember 18, 01:39 AM • 30126 views
European health habits worth adoptingNovember 18, 01:59 AM • 22731 views
Trump agrees to sanctions bill against Russia, but there's a conditionNovember 18, 02:25 AM • 15841 views
Human consciousness can be uploaded to Optimus robots - MuskNovember 18, 03:19 AM • 15512 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 960 occupiers and 350 units of equipment in a day - General Staff05:44 AM • 17065 views
Publications
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 70083 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 101198 views
Either win or lose: Ukraine will play the final match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against IcelandNovember 16, 07:00 AM • 93024 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 150309 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 127189 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Irakli Kobakhidze
Mikheil Saakashvili
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Dnipro
Spain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with it10:16 AM • 1672 views
The Royal Mint of Britain has issued a coin in memory of Freddie MercuryVideo10:02 AM • 2606 views
Brian May called the stroke he suffered a "wake-up call" and told fans about his recoveryNovember 17, 01:40 PM • 28313 views
"Now You See Me 3" leads global box office, while "The Running Man" flops - VarietyNovember 17, 09:03 AM • 37256 views
Tom Cruise received his first Oscar for his long careerNovember 17, 08:31 AM • 37315 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Gold
Financial Times

No chance: Georgia rejected the possibility of transferring Saakashvili to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1738 views

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze stated that there is no chance of transferring Mikheil Saakashvili to Ukraine or a third country. He called the Ukrainian side's calls unserious, despite Ukraine actively working on this option.

No chance: Georgia rejected the possibility of transferring Saakashvili to Ukraine

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze responded to calls from the Ukrainian side to hand over former President Mikheil Saakashvili to Kyiv or transfer him to a third country, stating that there is no chance of his extradition. This was reported by "Echo of the Caucasus", writes UNN.

Here, too, everything is clear as day — the conscientiousness we are dealing with when specific people speak. When such people tell us about Saakashvili's transfer, of course, we cannot take such messages seriously.

- Kobakhidze stated.

The publication reminds that earlier, Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the head of the President's Office, informed that Ukraine was working on a variant of transferring the former Georgian leader.

"As for the possibility of involving Mr. Saakashvili, this is part of our agenda. Ukraine is actively working on this issue," he noted.

Recall

Former President of Georgia and ex-head of the Odesa Regional State Administration Mikheil Saakashvili appealed to Volodymyr Zelenskyy with a request to include him in the list of civilian prisoners of the war against Russia. Saakashvili, who is a citizen of Ukraine, claims that his persecution is related to the war, and his poisoning and imprisonment were demanded by Putin.

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Radio Liberty
Irakli Kobakhidze
Mykhailo Podolyak
Ukraine
Georgia
Mikheil Saakashvili