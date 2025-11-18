Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze responded to calls from the Ukrainian side to hand over former President Mikheil Saakashvili to Kyiv or transfer him to a third country, stating that there is no chance of his extradition. This was reported by "Echo of the Caucasus", writes UNN.

Here, too, everything is clear as day — the conscientiousness we are dealing with when specific people speak. When such people tell us about Saakashvili's transfer, of course, we cannot take such messages seriously. - Kobakhidze stated.

The publication reminds that earlier, Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the head of the President's Office, informed that Ukraine was working on a variant of transferring the former Georgian leader.

"As for the possibility of involving Mr. Saakashvili, this is part of our agenda. Ukraine is actively working on this issue," he noted.

Recall

Former President of Georgia and ex-head of the Odesa Regional State Administration Mikheil Saakashvili appealed to Volodymyr Zelenskyy with a request to include him in the list of civilian prisoners of the war against Russia. Saakashvili, who is a citizen of Ukraine, claims that his persecution is related to the war, and his poisoning and imprisonment were demanded by Putin.