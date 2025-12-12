Ukraine is ready to agree to a demilitarized zone in Donbas - Le Monde

$42.270.01
49.520.30
ukenru
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 7330 views
Car re-registration in Ukraine: lawyer explains where it can be done, how much it costs, and the pros and cons of different methods
December 12, 01:09 AM • 17234 views
Trump ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine for peace deal implementation
December 11, 05:49 PM • 29922 views
Rubio, Hegseth, Witkoff, Kushner, and other high-ranking US officials held talks with the Ukrainian team: they discussed security guaranteesPhoto
December 11, 05:00 PM • 39565 views
I believe the Ukrainian people will answer this question: Zelenskyy on the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas
Exclusive
December 11, 02:13 PM • 34330 views
How much will bread prices rise next year: market representative's forecast
December 11, 01:51 PM • 34168 views
EU approves new approach to Ukraine's accession talks despite Hungary's veto: what it means
Exclusive
December 11, 01:44 PM • 49159 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
December 11, 12:12 PM • 22034 views
National Bank kept the key policy rate at 15.5% amid risks to inflation and the foreign exchange market
December 11, 11:59 AM • 21915 views
Ukrainians are promised a reduction in the duration of power outages this weekend
Exclusive
December 11, 11:58 AM • 17245 views
People's deputies on the President's tasks regarding the possibility of holding elections: work has been going on for a long time, but it concerns the post-war period
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
2m/s
88%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
EU unwavering in its commitment to a just peace for Ukraine without the seeds of new conflicts - von der LeyenDecember 12, 12:04 AM • 5548 views
Plan "B": Orban prepares to amend Hungarian Constitution to gain presidential powers in case of election defeat - BloombergDecember 12, 02:14 AM • 13828 views
US prepares to seize new tankers with Venezuelan oil - ReutersDecember 12, 03:22 AM • 4414 views
Fico stated that Slovakia would block funding for Ukraine's military needs03:58 AM • 13119 views
Russia has effectively rejected seven points of the US peace plan, including territorial exchange and security guarantees - ISW04:30 AM • 14192 views
Publications
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
Exclusive
December 11, 01:44 PM • 49162 views
Treatment that kills. What the lawyers of the scandalous Odrex clinic are silent aboutPhotoDecember 11, 11:11 AM • 53946 views
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
Exclusive
December 11, 08:43 AM • 54046 views
"Health Screening 40+": when the program will start and how to join itDecember 10, 05:55 PM • 64752 views
Ginger, mango, and zucchini: original adjika recipes for winterPhotoDecember 10, 04:30 PM • 65112 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Emmanuel Macron
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa
Germany
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoonDecember 11, 11:09 AM • 34048 views
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects marketsDecember 10, 01:37 PM • 35319 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhotoDecember 10, 12:35 PM • 40548 views
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box officeVideoDecember 10, 12:19 PM • 36784 views
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most oftenPhotoDecember 10, 10:30 AM • 44918 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Brent Crude
FIFA (video game series)

Ukraine is ready to agree to a demilitarized zone in Donbas - Le Monde

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1618 views

Ukraine is ready to agree to the creation of a demilitarized zone in Donbas as a concession to end the war. This concession has the support of European leaders and is included in the revised US peace plan.

Ukraine is ready to agree to a demilitarized zone in Donbas - Le Monde

Ukraine is ready to agree to a demilitarized zone in Donbas as a concession to end the war, Le Monde reports, writes UNN.

Details

"With downcast eyes and a subdued voice, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Thursday, December 11, admitted that Ukraine is now 'ready' to agree to territorial concessions," the publication writes. According to Le Monde, "Kyiv has agreed to one of the main points of negotiations with the United States and Russia, agreeing to the creation of a demilitarized zone in Donbas." The concession, as stated, "has the support of European leaders" who seek to end the war.

"The concession was included in a revised US peace plan, prepared by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and handed over to US President Donald Trump on Wednesday evening." French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and Merz participated in drafting the proposal, the German Chancellor confirmed.

"According to Kyiv, a demilitarized zone would require the withdrawal of both Ukrainian and Russian troops from both sides of the current front line in Donbas. The strategically important region, an industrial basin that Russia has sought since 2014, could then be placed under the supervision of international forces, including the US, to prevent further Russian aggression," the publication states.

"Monitoring the implementation of agreements"

"A demilitarized zone must exist on both sides of the demarcation line," Mykhailo Podolyak, a "Ukrainian negotiator," told Le Monde. "We will need to logically and legally define whether all types of weapons should be withdrawn, or only heavy weapons. To prevent possible violations, representatives of monitoring missions and an international contingent will have to be present to ensure compliance with the agreed principles and agreements," he said. "This is a natural format for ending the conflict, knowing that part of the territory, unfortunately, will remain under de facto Russian occupation, and that a demarcation line will be established in any case."

"It is necessary to clearly and precisely define what roles and missions will be assigned to third parties," Podolyak added, noting that Ukrainians "ideally" would like the US to participate in these oversight forces to ensure "monitoring, intelligence, supervision of the application of agreements, supervision of the absence of unauthorized troop movements, and supervision of compliance with the demarcation line."

As the publication notes, this approach resembles the demilitarized zone (DMZ) established between North and South Korea as part of the armistice between the two countries in 1953 – no peace treaty has been signed since then. In the Korean case, the DMZ is about four kilometers wide and 250 kilometers long along the border. In Ukraine, the zone would be much longer and deeper.

"The territorial concession is painful for Zelenskyy, but it is intended to help him avoid a complete rejection, as Moscow has demanded for months, of parts of Donbas not occupied by Russia, which constitute 25% of the Donetsk region alone. This Kremlin demand remains an absolute red line for Zelenskyy, aware of the resistance of both the Ukrainian military and the public to any form of surrender," the publication states.

German Chancellor announced proposals for a peace plan for Ukraine submitted to the US12/11/25, 1:00 PM • 17284 views

On Monday, Zelenskyy reiterated that he has neither the "legal" nor the "moral" right to cede Ukrainian territory. Any agreement between Ukraine and Russia regarding control over the eastern regions must be "fair" and confirmed by either "elections" or a "referendum" in Ukraine, Zelenskyy clarified on Thursday. The outcome of any such vote is far from certain: although Ukrainians are exhausted and traumatized by the war, they remain deeply attached to their country's territorial sovereignty, the publication notes.

Zelenskyy considers holding a referendum on Donbas amid US pressure - Bloomberg12.12.25, 01:00 • 11077 views

"Funding for reconstruction"

"The document sent to the US contains three parts," Podolyak explained. "The first concerns the end of the war itself and is outlined in approximately 20 points. The second details the creation of a European security architecture for the post-war period, including issues of security guarantees aimed at deterring Russia from launching new offensive actions after a potential ceasefire," the publication writes.

"The third section focuses on the reconstruction of Ukraine: rebuilding its economy and restoring its defense capabilities," the publication notes. "The aggressor must contribute to the financing of reconstruction. This is a mandatory element for ending the war. Otherwise, the aggressor will feel that he has only benefited from the conflict, and there will be no deterrent factor," Podolyak warned.

The concessions Zelenskyy agreed to are difficult decisions. The two parts about security guarantees and reconstruction are like consolation prizes that help swallow the pill

- said a European diplomat.

As the publication writes, "the counter-proposal aims to encourage Trump to take a more positive stance towards Kyiv and European capitals." On Wednesday, during a phone call with the leaders of the so-called E3 (France, Germany, and Great Britain), Trump "appeared irritated by the stalemate in negotiations, for which he blamed Ukraine and Europe, ignoring Russia's intransigence," the publication notes. He was "rude," one participant said.

Christmas ultimatum

Trump also criticized the absence of presidential elections in Ukraine, which were prevented by Russian shelling. "This is no longer a democracy," the billionaire stated. "If the United States and Europe help ensure security, guarantee electoral rights, and finance the process, then Ukraine is ready to organize elections," Podolyak replied. "There is no obstacle other than the war itself. Zelenskyy is always ready for political competition and debates about the country's future."

Zelenskyy: a ceasefire is needed for elections, the US can help in negotiations with Russia on this12.12.25, 08:19 • 2436 views

"Will the American president appreciate Ukraine's steps towards him?" the publication asks. On Thursday, Zelenskyy stated that Washington proposes creating a "free economic zone" and a demilitarized territory in eastern Ukraine, adding that the American side is considering withdrawing Russian troops from northern Ukraine but allowing them to remain in the south.

To reconcile different positions, a meeting of representatives from the US, France, Great Britain, Germany, and Ukraine may take place in Paris on Saturday. Merz suggested that the leaders meet with Trump in Berlin two days later. Will the billionaire make this trip? "We'll see what the future brings," he said on Wednesday, adding that he doesn't want to "waste his time."

The US, Ukraine, and European countries will meet on Saturday to discuss Trump's peace plan11.12.25, 17:36 • 3244 views

"Trump, who, contrary to historical reality, blames Ukraine for the war, has given Kyiv a Christmas ultimatum. This artificial deadline has created a sense of urgency," the publication writes. But "Zelenskyy is not succumbing to American pressure," said Oleksandr Merezhko, head of the Ukrainian parliament's foreign affairs committee. "If Trump abandons us, he will be considered a Chamberlain," he said, referring to the British prime minister who signed the Munich Agreement and earned the nickname "guilty party" in his country. Merezhko noted that, in his opinion, despite all of Ukraine's efforts, no agreement with Vladimir Putin will ever be possible: "Ukrainians want to live, and Putin wants to kill us," the Ukrainian legislator concluded.

Julia Shramko

War in UkrainePolitics
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Keir Starmer
Friedrich Merz
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Mykhailo Podolyak
France
Great Britain
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine