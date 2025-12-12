Zelenskyy: a ceasefire is needed for elections, the US can help in negotiations with Russia on this

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine "is ready to hold elections, but for this, a ceasefire must be ensured," and that America can help with this the most and should talk to the Russian side about it. He said this following the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing on December 11, writes UNN with reference to the Office of the President.

And America can help with this the most. If there is a need for elections now, there must be a ceasefire - at least for the period of the election process and voting. This is what needs to be discussed. Frankly, we here in Ukraine believe that America should talk to the Russian side about this. - Zelenskyy emphasized.

US President Donald Trump again called on Ukraine to hold elections, stating that the country has not had elections for a long time.