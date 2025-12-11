$42.280.10
The US, Ukraine, and European countries will meet on Saturday to discuss Trump's peace plan

Kyiv • UNN

 • 114 views

Senior officials from the United States, Ukraine, France, Germany, and Great Britain will meet on Saturday, December 13, in Paris. They will discuss US President Donald Trump's peace plan, which includes territorial losses for Ukraine.

High-ranking officials from the US, Ukraine, France, Germany, and Great Britain will meet on Saturday, December 13, in Paris to discuss US President Donald Trump's peace plan. This is reported by Axios, according to UNN.

Details

"Senior US officials are expected to meet in Paris on Saturday with senior officials from Ukraine, France, Germany, and Great Britain to discuss President Trump's peace plan," the publication writes.

The meeting is reportedly an attempt to reach a consensus on President Trump's peace plan, but it comes amid soaring transatlantic tensions.

"Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is facing increasing pressure from the US to quickly accept Trump's 20-point plan, which includes significant territorial losses and other concessions," the publication adds.

The publication adds that while Ukraine, Germany, France, and Great Britain will be represented at the meeting by their national security advisors, it is unclear whether Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is also Trump's national security advisor, will be present.

Recall

About a dozen heads of state and government from Europe will meet in Berlin on Monday to discuss a peace plan for Ukraine. Among those expected to attend are French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

