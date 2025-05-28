Podolyak: Putin is strategically crazy, but tactically rational

$41.680.11
47.310.02
ukenru
Trump Says He Is Ready to Negotiate With Zelenskyy and Putin
05:16 PM • 924 views

Trump Says He Is Ready to Negotiate With Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
02:57 PM • 15324 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
12:43 PM • 43553 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

12:12 PM • 68678 views

General Staff confirmed the hitting of important objects of the Russian military-industrial complex in the Moscow region and the Ivanovo region

May 28, 10:11 AM • 61946 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 77447 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
May 28, 07:55 AM • 156409 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Exclusive
May 28, 06:00 AM • 69894 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

May 28, 05:00 AM • 151744 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM • 201915 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
2.3m/s
86%
745mm
Popular news

In the Sumy direction, the Russians are accumulating 50,000 troops - Zelenskyy

May 28, 07:37 AM • 63248 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 100951 views

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

01:39 PM • 29845 views

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

02:15 PM • 55287 views

Petr Pavel is trying to ensure military support for Ukraine regardless of the outcome of future presidential elections - Politico

02:58 PM • 6690 views
Publications

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

02:15 PM • 55818 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 151744 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 164350 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM • 169264 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive

May 27, 01:16 PM • 201915 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Friedrich Merz

Boris Pistorius

Mykhailo Podolyak

Ruslan Kravchenko

Binyamin Netanyahu

Actual places

Berlin

Vatican City

Kyiv

Romania

Slovakia

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

01:39 PM • 30262 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 101363 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 54940 views

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

May 27, 04:05 PM • 59345 views

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

May 27, 09:48 AM • 126475 views
Actual

Nord Stream 2

Telegram

Starlink

Fox News

Facebook

Podolyak: Putin is strategically crazy, but tactically rational

Kyiv • UNN

 • 876 views

Mykhailo Podolyak stated that starting a genocidal war against Ukraine is madness. The goal of the bombings of cities is to exhaust air defense, forcing a choice between protecting civilians and military personnel.

Podolyak: Putin is strategically crazy, but tactically rational

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is insane at the strategic level, but quite rational at the tactical level. This was written on Telegram by Mykhailo Podolyak, advisor to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

According to Podolyak, starting a genocidal war against a European state the size of France in the 21st century is "pure clinic". However, the Kremlin chooses methods and means of warfare with cold pragmatism.

The advisor to the head of the Office of the President asks the question: "What is the point of bombing Ukrainian cities if military and military-industrial facilities have been removed and dispersed from there, and footage of destroyed residential buildings is perceived painfully in the world and increases the level of support for Ukraine?". In his opinion, the goal is to exhaust Ukraine's meager reserves of anti-aircraft missiles.

Eventually, this should force the Ukrainian authorities to make a difficult choice between protecting the civilian population and protecting military infrastructure, says Podolyak.

One decision will undermine morale, the other will facilitate the advance of the Russian army on the ground. There is no right option: each leads to a weakening of the defense

– believes Andriy Yermak's advisor.

According to Mykhailo Podolyak, "symptomatic treatment" of Putin and Russia should look like this:

  • "flushing" Russia with sanctions;
    • "shock therapy" with long-range weapons;
      • hardening of Ukrainian air defense.

        Let us remind you

        President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated his readiness for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin in the Vatican, Switzerland or another place.

        Yevhen Ustimenko

        Yevhen Ustimenko

        SocietyWarPoliticsNews of the World
        Switzerland
        Donald Trump
        Mykhailo Podolyak
        France
        Volodymyr Zelenskyy
        Ukraine
        Vatican City
        Brent
        $64.62
        Bitcoin
        $107,472.00
        S&P 500
        $5,911.15
        Tesla
        $361.37
        Газ TTF
        $36.99
        Золото
        $3,319.15
        Ethereum
        $2,640.31