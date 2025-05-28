Podolyak: Putin is strategically crazy, but tactically rational

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is insane at the strategic level, but quite rational at the tactical level. This was written on Telegram by Mykhailo Podolyak, advisor to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

According to Podolyak, starting a genocidal war against a European state the size of France in the 21st century is "pure clinic". However, the Kremlin chooses methods and means of warfare with cold pragmatism.

The advisor to the head of the Office of the President asks the question: "What is the point of bombing Ukrainian cities if military and military-industrial facilities have been removed and dispersed from there, and footage of destroyed residential buildings is perceived painfully in the world and increases the level of support for Ukraine?". In his opinion, the goal is to exhaust Ukraine's meager reserves of anti-aircraft missiles.

Eventually, this should force the Ukrainian authorities to make a difficult choice between protecting the civilian population and protecting military infrastructure, says Podolyak.

One decision will undermine morale, the other will facilitate the advance of the Russian army on the ground. There is no right option: each leads to a weakening of the defense – believes Andriy Yermak's advisor.

According to Mykhailo Podolyak, "symptomatic treatment" of Putin and Russia should look like this:

"flushing" Russia with sanctions;

"shock therapy" with long-range weapons;

hardening of Ukrainian air defense.

Let us remind you

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated his readiness for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin in the Vatican, Switzerland or another place.