Tractor driver killed in Mykolaiv region after strike on farm – OBA

A man was killed in the Chornomorsk community of Mykolaiv Oblast as a result of a Russian strike on a farm. This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, Vitaliy Kim, according to UNN.

A few hours ago, the Russians attacked a farm in the Chornomorsk community. A man, a tractor driver, was killed while working in the field. - Kim noted.

He emphasized that the attack was targeted and aimed at civilians, and the occupiers knew exactly where they were striking.

