Tractor driver killed in Mykolaiv region after strike on farm – OBA

A man was killed as a result of a Russian strike on a farm in the Chornomorska community of Mykolaiv Oblast. The head of the Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, Vitaliy Kim, reported that the attack was deliberately aimed at civilians.
A few hours ago, the Russians attacked a farm in the Chornomorsk community. A man, a tractor driver, was killed while working in the field.
He emphasized that the attack was targeted and aimed at civilians, and the occupiers knew exactly where they were striking.
