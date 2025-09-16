Tractor driver killed in Mykolaiv region after strike on farm – OBA

$41.280.03
Syrskyi dismissed two corps commanders due to personnel and territorial losses - General Staff
September 15, 03:43 PM • 28847 views
Government approved Draft Budget-2026 with a deficit of 18.4% of GDP
Exclusive
September 15, 02:18 PM • 24740 views
The cryptocurrency market in Ukraine will not be legalized anytime soon. The Rada explained the reason
Exclusive
September 15, 12:27 PM • 29177 views
Crimes involving unregistered weapons are on the rise: leading regions named
Exclusive
September 15, 09:58 AM • 31132 views
Why private carriers have not yet joined the Automated Fare Collection System in minibuses: KMDA's answer
Exclusive
September 15, 05:44 AM • 61630 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
September 15, 03:31 AM • 38479 views
"Unlikely": Pope Leo XIV spoke about the possibility of Vatican mediation in Russia's war against Ukraine
September 15, 01:55 AM • 33414 views
"The hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin is boundless, I will have to speak": Trump announced trilateral talks
Exclusive
September 14, 01:13 PM • 36853 views
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm KraiPhoto
September 14, 09:08 AM • 59399 views
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
May become projects for the Investment Fund: US representatives shown a number of Ukrainian depositsPhotoSeptember 15, 02:15 PM • 16959 views
Foreigners who recruited children in Ukraine for sexual exploitation exposed: case detailsSeptember 15, 03:01 PM • 9162 views
The subsistence minimum in Ukraine will increase to UAH 3,20905:55 PM • 7586 views
Dmytro Pasichnyk, ballet dancer of Lviv Opera, killed in war06:37 PM • 10181 views
Everything you need to know about innovations, revenues, and expenditures of the 2026 Budget: Pidlasa analyzed the draft document07:06 PM • 7822 views
Everything you need to know about innovations, revenues, and expenditures of the 2026 Budget: Pidlasa analyzed the draft document07:06 PM • 7880 views
Bonus and benefits system, or why a large number of pharmacies are not feared in developed countriesSeptember 15, 09:21 AM • 38225 views
Making wine at home: a refined and intoxicating recipeSeptember 15, 08:30 AM • 41958 views
A real feast for Ukrainian gourmets: TOP 3 recipes for Borscht DayPhotoSeptember 13, 04:18 PM • 36653 views
UNN Lite
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 28041 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 28384 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 34287 views
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitationVideoSeptember 13, 02:46 PM • 40273 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 89929 views
Tractor driver killed in Mykolaiv region after strike on farm – OBA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44 views

A man was killed as a result of a Russian strike on a farm in the Chornomorska community of Mykolaiv Oblast. The head of the Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, Vitaliy Kim, reported that the attack was deliberately aimed at civilians.

Tractor driver killed in Mykolaiv region after strike on farm – OBA

A man was killed in the Chornomorsk community of Mykolaiv Oblast as a result of a Russian strike on a farm. This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, Vitaliy Kim, according to UNN.

A few hours ago, the Russians attacked a farm in the Chornomorsk community. A man, a tractor driver, was killed while working in the field.

- Kim noted.

He emphasized that the attack was targeted and aimed at civilians, and the occupiers knew exactly where they were striking.

Recall

On the night of September 16, as a result of a Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia, one person was killed and seven were injured, including a child. Cars, buildings, and infrastructure were damaged.

Kursk under massive drone attack: explosions heard in the city16.09.25, 00:30 • 2638 views

Veronika Marchenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Mykolaiv Oblast
Vitaliy Kim
Zaporizhzhia