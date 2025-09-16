Kursk under massive drone attack: explosions heard in the city

On the night of September 16, Russian authorities announced a massive attack by Ukrainian drones on Kursk. Locals report loud explosions. This is reported by Russian media and the Russian Ministry of Defense, according to UNN.

From 22:00 to 23:00 Moscow time, 24 Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed by air defense systems over the territory of the Kursk region. - stated the Ministry of Defense.

According to reports from local channels, unknown drones are attacking several districts at once. Explosions have been heard in the city for the second hour in a row. Videos of the moments of explosions in the sky over the city have also appeared online.

On the night of August 15, Kursk was attacked by unknown drones, which caused explosions and damage to infrastructure.

