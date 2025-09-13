$41.310.10
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Exclusive
September 13, 10:21 AM
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
September 13, 07:00 AM
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular films
September 12, 07:25 PM
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
September 12, 05:47 PM
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
September 12, 05:37 PM
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
September 12, 02:30 PM
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
September 12, 02:01 PM
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
September 12, 11:55 AM
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
September 12, 10:50 AM
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of Primorsk
Publications
Exclusives
Explosion on railway tracks in Russia: casualties, several trains delayed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 254 views

Explosive devices were found on railway tracks in the Oryol region. Two people were killed and one injured when one of them detonated, causing delays to several trains.

Explosion on railway tracks in Russia: casualties, several trains delayed

An explosion occurred on railway tracks in the Oryol region, Russia. According to preliminary data, at least two people died, UNN reports with reference to Baza.

Details

Andrey Klychkov, the governor of the Oryol region, reported that explosive devices were discovered during an inspection of railway tracks on the Maloarkhangelsk — Glazunovka stretch. Two people died and one was injured when one of them was detonated.

Subsequently, the press service of the Moscow Railway reported that due to operational measures on the Maloarkhangelsk — Glazunovka stretch in the Oryol region, the following trains are delayed: No. 742 Belgorod-Moscow, No. 143 Moscow-Kislovodsk, No. 741 Moscow-Belgorod, No. 726 Kursk-Moscow, No. 726 Belgorod, No. 6336 Kursk-Orel, No. 6338 Kursk-Orel, No. 6337 Orel-Kursk, No. 119 St. Petersburg-Belgorod.

The departure of train No. 726 Kursk-Moscow is also delayed. The maximum delay time for trains is up to 4 hours and 30 minutes.

The Bashneft-Novoil refinery in Ufa was attacked by GUR drones, causing powerful explosions and a fire - source13.09.25, 19:07 • 2496 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Kursk