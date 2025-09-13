Explosion on railway tracks in Russia: casualties, several trains delayed

An explosion occurred on railway tracks in the Oryol region, Russia. According to preliminary data, at least two people died, UNN reports with reference to Baza.

Details

Andrey Klychkov, the governor of the Oryol region, reported that explosive devices were discovered during an inspection of railway tracks on the Maloarkhangelsk — Glazunovka stretch. Two people died and one was injured when one of them was detonated.

Subsequently, the press service of the Moscow Railway reported that due to operational measures on the Maloarkhangelsk — Glazunovka stretch in the Oryol region, the following trains are delayed: No. 742 Belgorod-Moscow, No. 143 Moscow-Kislovodsk, No. 741 Moscow-Belgorod, No. 726 Kursk-Moscow, No. 726 Belgorod, No. 6336 Kursk-Orel, No. 6338 Kursk-Orel, No. 6337 Orel-Kursk, No. 119 St. Petersburg-Belgorod.

The departure of train No. 726 Kursk-Moscow is also delayed. The maximum delay time for trains is up to 4 hours and 30 minutes.

