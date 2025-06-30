Occupiers shelled a community in Mykolaiv region: there are casualties and destruction

$41.640.06
48.780.14
ukenru
What changes await Ukrainians in July: a new voltage standard in the power grid and the return of salary indexation
06:31 AM • 10813 views
What changes await Ukrainians in July: a new voltage standard in the power grid and the return of salary indexation
June 29, 04:28 PM • 35736 views
President Zelenskyy posthumously awarded pilot Maksym Ustymenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: details of the decree
June 29, 02:43 PM • 85681 views
Trump considers new sanctions against Russia after July vacation - Senator Lindsey Graham
Exclusive
June 29, 10:23 AM • 84615 views
A Week on the Growing Moon: Astro-Forecast for June 30 - July 6
June 28, 04:01 PM • 211203 views
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?
June 28, 02:03 PM • 179347 views
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot July
Exclusive
June 28, 01:12 PM • 92983 views
Physical therapist explained the possible consequences of scoliosis and the causes of its occurrence
Exclusive
June 27, 04:06 PM • 104353 views
The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
June 27, 03:44 PM • 148567 views
Chernyshov Released on 120 Million Hryvnia Bail
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM • 243452 views
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
3m/s
58%
743mm
Popular news
Shmyhal met with the Prime Minister of Spain: details of the visitJune 29, 10:07 PM • 11250 views
Occupied Crimea under UAV attack, military helicopters scrambledJune 29, 10:38 PM • 9908 views
Border guards showed the destruction of two Russian cannons and six occupiers near VovchanskJune 30, 12:10 AM • 6496 views
Netanyahu: Israel's victory in the war against Iran opens up great regional prospectsJune 30, 12:42 AM • 14806 views
Deadly traffic accident in Khmelnytskyi region: two dead, three injured01:49 AM • 14356 views
Publications
What changes await Ukrainians in July: a new voltage standard in the power grid and the return of salary indexation06:31 AM • 10809 views
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?June 28, 04:01 PM • 211201 views
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM • 243451 views
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremonyJune 27, 01:17 PM • 230519 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
June 27, 01:01 PM • 289675 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Binyamin Netanyahu
Oleh Syniehubov
Lindsey Graham
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Hungary
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"F1" with Brad Pitt debuted with $144 million globally, securing Apple's first box office hit07:19 AM • 1414 views
Thai schoolboy rides a stallion to school every dayJune 29, 11:06 AM • 63626 views
John Travolta revives iconic 'Grease' character at Hollywood BowlJune 29, 09:35 AM • 76328 views
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot JulyJune 28, 02:03 PM • 179345 views
Billionaire Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez got married: lavish wedding in Venice attended by numerous celebritiesJune 28, 07:59 AM • 56084 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Fox News
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
Kh-101

Occupiers shelled a community in Mykolaiv region: there are casualties and destruction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 570 views

Russian invaders shelled the Kutsurub community in Mykolaiv region with artillery, killing a 49-year-old man and wounding a 37-year-old woman. As a result of the attack, private houses and a shop in the village of Dmytrivka were damaged.

Occupiers shelled a community in Mykolaiv region: there are casualties and destruction

On the morning of Monday, June 30, Russian occupiers shelled the Kutsurub community of Mykolaiv region with artillery. This was reported on Telegram by Vitaliy Kim, head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, as transmitted by UNN.

Details

As a result of the shelling in the village of Dmytrivka, a 49-year-old man was killed and a 37-year-old woman was wounded. Private houses and a shop were also damaged, Kim stated.

No other data on casualties and victims has been provided yet.

Recall

On the night of June 28-29, the Russians carried out one of the largest combined attacks on Ukraine since 2022. They launched 537 aerial assault means, targeting civilian, railway, and industrial infrastructure.

Ukrainian air defense forces repelled a massive night attack on June 29, neutralizing 475 out of 537 aerial assault means. Among the downed targets were Shahed, Kh-101/Iskander-K, and Kalibr.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar
Kh-101
Mykolaiv Oblast
Kalibr (missile family)
Vitalii Kim
Shahed-136
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9