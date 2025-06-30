Occupiers shelled a community in Mykolaiv region: there are casualties and destruction

On the morning of Monday, June 30, Russian occupiers shelled the Kutsurub community of Mykolaiv region with artillery. This was reported on Telegram by Vitaliy Kim, head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, as transmitted by UNN.

Details

As a result of the shelling in the village of Dmytrivka, a 49-year-old man was killed and a 37-year-old woman was wounded. Private houses and a shop were also damaged, Kim stated.

No other data on casualties and victims has been provided yet.

Recall

On the night of June 28-29, the Russians carried out one of the largest combined attacks on Ukraine since 2022. They launched 537 aerial assault means, targeting civilian, railway, and industrial infrastructure.

Ukrainian air defense forces repelled a massive night attack on June 29, neutralizing 475 out of 537 aerial assault means. Among the downed targets were Shahed, Kh-101/Iskander-K, and Kalibr.