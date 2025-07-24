Mykolaiv under attack: night drone attack caused fires

On the night of Thursday, July 24, Russia attacked Mykolaiv with Shahed-type drones. This was reported by the city's mayor, Oleksandr Sienkevych, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, fires have been reported at the sites of the enemy attack.

All necessary services have already departed - wrote Sienkevych.

In turn, Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration head Vitaliy Kim confirmed the information about the fire in the city and clarified that there is currently no information about casualties.

Recall

The previous evening, power went out in a number of districts of Mykolaiv.

Explosion occurred in Mykolaiv amid the threat of enemy drones