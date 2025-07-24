Mykolaiv under attack: night drone attack caused fires
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of July 24, Mykolaiv was attacked by Shahed-type drones, which led to fires. Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych and head of the Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim confirmed the incident; there is no information about casualties.
On the night of Thursday, July 24, Russia attacked Mykolaiv with Shahed-type drones. This was reported by the city's mayor, Oleksandr Sienkevych, informs UNN.
Details
According to him, fires have been reported at the sites of the enemy attack.
All necessary services have already departed
In turn, Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration head Vitaliy Kim confirmed the information about the fire in the city and clarified that there is currently no information about casualties.
Recall
The previous evening, power went out in a number of districts of Mykolaiv.
