Mykolaiv under attack: night drone attack caused fires

"The state will not interfere with those who work honestly": the government approved a moratorium on business inspections
08:24 PM • 6390 views
"The state will not interfere with those who work honestly": the government approved a moratorium on business inspections
08:09 PM • 17022 views
Pentagon and US State Department approved the sale of military aid to Ukraine for $322 million
08:05 PM • 13634 views
The youngest is 27 years old, the oldest is 66 years old. Some were in captivity for over 3 years: details of the release of Ukrainian defenders from captivity
07:49 PM • 13809 views
Over 1.2 thousand people will take part in the exchange between Ukraine and Russia – Umerov
July 23, 04:26 PM • 46918 views
All norms for the independence of anti-corruption institutions will be in place: Zelenskyy will propose a bill to the Rada that will "ensure the strength of the law enforcement system"
Exclusive
July 23, 04:25 PM • 84938 views
Mirage-2000: incident without casualties and system strength test - Ukrainian aviation operates smoothly
Exclusive
July 23, 12:48 PM • 56945 views
Civil servant under investigation: why Zima's case is a reputational risk for the National Bank
Exclusive
July 23, 12:21 PM • 85893 views
Mykhailo Pinkevych – retired Captain 1st Rank on the formation of the Ukrainian Navy and the first NATO missions in Ukraine
Exclusive
July 23, 10:37 AM • 176911 views
Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
July 23, 09:26 AM • 150218 views
"We agreed that everyone will work exclusively constructively": Zelenskyy gathered heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies
Mirage-2000: incident without casualties and system strength test - Ukrainian aviation operates smoothly
July 23, 04:25 PM • 84937 views
Exclusive
July 23, 04:25 PM • 84937 views
Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
July 23, 10:37 AM • 176910 views
Exclusive
July 23, 10:37 AM • 176910 views
Third round of negotiations in Istanbul: what are the main goals and what to expect
July 23, 06:28 AM • 233888 views
Zodiac sign Leo: characteristics of the brightest fire sign
July 23, 05:00 AM • 264878 views
Amendments to Defence City: a chance to restore critically needed support for Ukrainian aviation
July 22, 10:46 AM • 274766 views
Mykolaiv under attack: night drone attack caused fires

Kyiv • UNN

 • 242 views

On the night of July 24, Mykolaiv was attacked by Shahed-type drones, which led to fires. Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych and head of the Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim confirmed the incident; there is no information about casualties.

Mykolaiv under attack: night drone attack caused fires

On the night of Thursday, July 24, Russia attacked Mykolaiv with Shahed-type drones. This was reported by the city's mayor, Oleksandr Sienkevych, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, fires have been reported at the sites of the enemy attack.

All necessary services have already departed

- wrote Sienkevych.

In turn, Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration head Vitaliy Kim confirmed the information about the fire in the city and clarified that there is currently no information about casualties.

Recall

The previous evening, power went out in a number of districts of Mykolaiv.

Explosion occurred in Mykolaiv amid the threat of enemy drones15.07.25, 11:03 • 5070 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

