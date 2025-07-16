Explosion on Ochakiv coast could have been caused by an animal, no casualties

In Ochakiv, Mykolaiv region, a mine explosion on the coast was provoked, presumably, by a wild animal; information about an injured man was not confirmed, Vitaliy Kim, head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, reported on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

As a result of the detonation of the explosive device, there were no casualties. The man received injuries unrelated to this explosion. Previously, the cause of the detonation on the coast was a wild animal. - Kim wrote.

Recall

In the morning, in Koblevo, Mykolaiv region, a mine detonated on the coast. It was reported that there might have been one injured man.