Fire extinguished at warehouses in Mykolaiv after Russian strike: consequences shown
Kyiv • UNN
Fires at warehouses of two enterprises in Mykolaiv, which arose as a result of an attack by enemy UAVs of the "Shahed 131/136" type on the night of July 24, have been extinguished. The total area of the fire was 450 sq. m, there were no casualties.
In Mykolaiv, fires at enterprise warehouses were extinguished after the attack by Russian troops with drones, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported, showing the consequences, writes UNN.
Details
According to the head of Mykolaiv OVA Vitaliy Kim, at night, on July 24, around 02:55, the enemy attacked the city with Shahed 131/136 type UAVs.
"As a result of the shelling, fires broke out in the warehouse buildings of two enterprises - rescuers extinguished the fires with a total area of 450 sq. m," the State Emergency Service reported.
As Kim clarified, "as a result of combat operations and falling debris, fires broke out in the warehouse buildings of two enterprises."
No information about casualties has been received.
Mykolaiv under attack: night drone attack caused fires24.07.25, 03:53 • 3200 views