Fire extinguished at warehouses in Mykolaiv after Russian strike: consequences shown

In Mykolaiv, fires at enterprise warehouses were extinguished after the attack by Russian troops with drones, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported, showing the consequences, writes UNN.

Details

According to the head of Mykolaiv OVA Vitaliy Kim, at night, on July 24, around 02:55, the enemy attacked the city with Shahed 131/136 type UAVs.

"As a result of the shelling, fires broke out in the warehouse buildings of two enterprises - rescuers extinguished the fires with a total area of 450 sq. m," the State Emergency Service reported.

As Kim clarified, "as a result of combat operations and falling debris, fires broke out in the warehouse buildings of two enterprises."

No information about casualties has been received.

Mykolaiv under attack: night drone attack caused fires