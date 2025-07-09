Russian strike on Mykolaiv region: fire broke out at a farm

On Wednesday, July 9, Russians launched a strike on Mykolaiv Oblast, resulting in a fire. This was reported on Telegram by the head of the regional military administration, Vitaliy Kim, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

As Kim noted, the occupiers struck a farm in the region, causing a fire.

The Russians struck a farm in the region, causing a fire. All services should pay special attention to alarms – wrote the official.

Addition

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, 183 people have died in Mykolaiv due to enemy attacks, and over 3,000 residential buildings have been damaged. Also, 96 educational institutions and 31 healthcare facilities have been damaged. This was reported by UNN, citing the Mykolaiv City Council.

Recall

On Tuesday, July 8, an explosion occurred in Mykolaiv amid the threat of enemy drone attacks. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported a number of UAVs in the southern part of Mykolaiv Oblast.