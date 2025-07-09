Russian strike on Mykolaiv region: fire broke out at a farm

$41.850.05
49.060.03
ukenru
Ukraine won the case against Russia at the ECHR: what it's about
09:54 AM • 1551 views
Ukraine won the case against Russia at the ECHR: what it's about
09:36 AM • 12607 views
Chinese citizens detained for attempting to transfer secret data on the Neptun missile system
Exclusive
07:10 AM • 38671 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many people died in Mykolaiv since the beginning of the war
05:59 AM • 67542 views
711 out of a record 728 drones neutralized over Ukraine, all cruise missiles shot down out of 7 cruise missiles and 6 "Kinzhal" missiles
Exclusive
05:26 AM • 146610 views
Trump's Customs War with the EU: How will it end and how will it affect Ukraine?
July 9, 03:42 AM • 133999 views
Lutsk survived the most massive drone and missile attack: numerous fires broke out
July 8, 05:10 PM • 174816 views
Putin says “a lot of crap” about Ukraine: Trump announced a “small surprise” for the Russian dictator
Exclusive
July 8, 04:34 PM • 119231 views
70% of NABU cases against MPs are in no way related to corruption - MP and member of the TCC Buzhanskyi
Exclusive
July 8, 03:56 PM • 206383 views
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Exclusive
July 8, 01:22 PM • 219956 views
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+30°
4m/s
45%
744mm
Popular news
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a tank training ground was illegally sown for years: an official will be prosecutedJuly 9, 01:16 AM • 63136 views
FBI launched criminal investigations into ex-CIA and FBI directorsJuly 9, 01:38 AM • 38123 views
Case "Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia": ECHR to announce decision todayJuly 9, 04:00 AM • 184162 views
Zhytomyr region suffered a massive enemy attack at night: fires broke out, there is damage05:49 AM • 57965 views
Merz on Russia's war against Ukraine: diplomatic means exhausted08:28 AM • 26840 views
Publications
Trump's Customs War with the EU: How will it end and how will it affect Ukraine?
Exclusive
05:26 AM • 146610 views
Case "Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia": ECHR to announce decision todayJuly 9, 04:00 AM • 185159 views
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Exclusive
July 8, 03:56 PM • 206383 views
A purchase with a political flavor: ARMA ordered a luxury special vehicle from a company linked to PoroshenkoJuly 8, 02:33 PM • 173603 views
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Exclusive
July 8, 01:22 PM • 219956 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Binyamin Netanyahu
Friedrich Merz
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Lutsk
China
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 years08:49 AM • 15392 views
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 212557 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 396194 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 228628 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 339750 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
MiG-31
Kh-101

Russian strike on Mykolaiv region: fire broke out at a farm

Kyiv • UNN

 • 478 views

On July 9, Russian troops attacked Mykolaiv Oblast, hitting a farm and causing a fire.

Russian strike on Mykolaiv region: fire broke out at a farm

On Wednesday, July 9, Russians launched a strike on Mykolaiv Oblast, resulting in a fire. This was reported on Telegram by the head of the regional military administration, Vitaliy Kim, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

As Kim noted, the occupiers struck a farm in the region, causing a fire.

The Russians struck a farm in the region, causing a fire. All services should pay special attention to alarms

– wrote the official.

Addition

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, 183 people have died in Mykolaiv due to enemy attacks, and over 3,000 residential buildings have been damaged. Also, 96 educational institutions and 31 healthcare facilities have been damaged. This was reported by UNN, citing the Mykolaiv City Council.

Recall

On Tuesday, July 8, an explosion occurred in Mykolaiv amid the threat of enemy drone attacks. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported a number of UAVs in the southern part of Mykolaiv Oblast.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar
Mykolaiv Oblast
Vitaliy Kim
Mykolaiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9