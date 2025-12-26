$41.930.22
Southern Ukraine prepares for snowfalls, while some regions have already seen snow

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

Southern regions of Ukraine are preparing for worsening weather conditions with snowfalls, and in some areas, particularly Odesa, Mykolaiv, and Kherson regions, snowfalls and ice are already being recorded. In Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions, snow is also observed, roads are being treated with anti-icing agents, and traffic on state-level roads is ensured.

Southern Ukraine prepares for snowfalls, while some regions have already seen snow

Southern Ukraine is preparing for worsening weather conditions with snowfalls, and some regions have already been snowed in, writes UNN with reference to regional authorities.

In Ukraine, amid snowfall, more than 400 road accidents occurred, 45 of them in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries26.12.25, 12:40 • 13386 views

Odesa region

The Odesa City Council warned, citing data from the Hydrometeorological Center of the Black and Azov Seas, "about dangerous meteorological phenomena of the I level (yellow) of danger": "In Odesa city and Odesa region, in the next 1-2 hours on December 26, visibility during snow is expected to be 200-500 m, it will remain until the end of the day, at night and in the morning on December 27."

The head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, also pointed to the forecast of "worsening weather conditions in Odesa region."

Mykolaiv region

"Due to weather conditions, we will restrict traffic. Wait for an official announcement. Postpone trips if possible," said Vitaliy Kim, head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, on social media.

And after noon, Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych reported on the snowfall in Mykolaiv. "Friends, it's snowing in Mykolaiv. KP "ELU Avtodorih" is working in an enhanced mode. Roads are already being treated with anti-icing agents. Currently, nine units of special equipment are involved. The duty dispatcher constantly monitors the situation. If necessary, additional equipment will be involved. There is a list of areas where bad weather most often causes traffic jams - that's where utility workers focus their main efforts," he noted on social media.

Kherson region

"Worsening weather conditions are being recorded in the Kherson region! We urge drivers and pedestrians to strictly observe traffic rules, take into account the situation on the road, and be attentive and careful," the regional police department noted around 1 p.m.

Some regions have already been covered in snow.

Zaporizhzhia

"It's snowing. So be careful! Today, the city is experiencing complicated weather conditions. Observe the basic rules of safe driving during bad weather," the patrol police of Zaporizhzhia region indicated in the first half of the day.

Dnipropetrovsk region

"It's snowing in Dnipropetrovsk region. In some places, there's black ice. Equipment has been on the roads since night. In total, almost 70 units of special vehicles are currently fighting the consequences of bad weather. They are working on both local and national roads. All are passable, there are no traffic complications," said acting head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Vladyslav Haivanenko in the morning.

According to the regional center for hydrometeorology, it will snow with varying intensity until New Year's Eve. A slight frost will persist.

Donetsk region

"In Donetsk region, work on treating and clearing roads continues: 15 units of equipment and 20 personnel specialists are involved. Black ice is observed in the region, with light snow in places. Roads are open in all directions," said Vadym Filashkin, head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration, in the morning.

According to him, today the region is provided with all necessary forces and means, as well as anti-icing and fuel and lubricants for eliminating the consequences of worsening weather conditions. Effective communication and interaction with the communities of the region, the State Emergency Service in Donetsk region, the patrol police, and contracting organizations have been established, he added.

Snowy weather was also observed further north.

Kyiv

The Kyiv City State Administration reported in the morning that "it's snowing in the capital: 182 units of Kyivavtodor special equipment have been working on the city streets since night." And that according to forecasters, today, December 26, there will be black ice on the roads, wind gusts of 15-20 m/s, and a blizzard.

Situation in Ukraine

According to the Agency for Restoration, today snow will fall throughout Ukraine, except for the far west, and there will be black ice on the roads. The wind will be north-westerly at 7-12 m/s, with gusts up to 15-20 m/s in places, causing blizzards. Due to cloudiness, frosts will slightly weaken: at night, the temperature will be –4–9 °C, in the Carpathians and Precarpathia up to –13 °C, during the day across the country –0–5 °C.

According to the agency's data as of 10:45 on December 26, passage on all sections of state roads was ensured. Contracting organizations are treating the road surface with anti-icing materials and clearing the roadway of snow.

"Road surfaces are mostly dry, in Sumy and Chernihiv regions - partly snow-covered. In Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Poltava, and Kharkiv regions - partly wet," the agency reported.

To ensure passage on state roads, 218 units of equipment and 275 employees were involved in the work in the morning.

Julia Shramko

