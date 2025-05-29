In Mykolaiv region, Russians hit a farm with ballistics: 4 workers injured

In the Mykolaiv region, Russian troops launched a ballistic missile strike on a farm, injuring four workers, Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Head Vitaliy Kim reported on Telegram on Thursday, writes UNN.

Russian scum struck with ballistics at a farm in the Horokhiv community. Four employees of the enterprise were injured - wrote Kim.

According to the head of the RMA, three people are in serious condition. Doctors are fighting for their lives.

Addition

According to the head of the RMA, yesterday, May 28, the enemy attacked the Kutsurub community twice with FPV drones. In the village of Dniprovske, as a result of the shelling, a fire broke out on the roof of an uninhabited building and dry grass in an open area, which rescuers quickly extinguished. As a result of another shelling, a private house and a car were damaged. Also yesterday, May 28, at 14:35, the enemy attacked the water area of the Ochakiv community with an FPV drone. There were no casualties.