The number of victims of the Russian attack on Mykolaiv has risen to 19, including a child - OMA

As a result of the Russian attack on Mykolaiv, the number of injured has increased to 19, including a 9-year-old girl. This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, Vitaliy Kim, as reported by UNN.

As of now, the number of injured has increased to 19. Among them is a 9-year-old girl, who received outpatient care. Four other injured people also received outpatient medical care, while the others remain in the hospital. - Kim reported.

Recall

On November 1, the enemy launched strikes on Mykolaiv, resulting in injuries.

Earlier it was known that one person died and 15 more were injured as a result of the Russian attack. A gas station and cars were damaged.