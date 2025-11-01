Enemy attacked Mykolaiv and Poltava region: wounded and fire at gas production facility

$42.080.01
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in November
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 10149 views
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionist
06:00 AM • 15428 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1
October 31, 08:50 PM • 23903 views
October 31, 08:50 PM • 23903 views
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine conducts counterattack near Pokrovsk to unblock logistics - source
October 31, 06:17 PM • 39898 views
October 31, 06:17 PM • 39898 views
Ukraine temporarily banned the export of unprocessed timber
October 31, 05:29 PM • 37854 views
Pentagon approves transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, final decision rests with Trump - Media
October 31, 04:15 PM • 34563 views
October 31, 04:15 PM • 34563 views
Former Odesa mayor Trukhanov sent to 24/7 house arrest until December 28
October 31, 02:27 PM • 35801 views
Exclusive
October 31, 02:27 PM • 35801 views
Marriage via "Diia": over 50 couples were denied marriage registration
October 31, 12:28 PM • 30391 views
Exclusive
October 31, 12:28 PM • 30391 views
This is North Korea: economist criticized the idea of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine
October 31, 12:08 PM • 53327 views
October 31, 12:08 PM • 53327 views
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than deposits
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Bild journalist Röpcke received an invitation to visit Kupyansk and Pokrovsk from Russian "Channel One": what he repliedOctober 31, 11:33 PM • 23727 views
Russian special services use ISIS methods in hybrid warfare against Europe - CPDNovember 1, 01:07 AM • 13899 views
Canada plans to transfer Russian An-124 to Ukraine, but there's a catch - BloombergNovember 1, 01:41 AM • 12278 views
Russia legalizes mobilization of Ukrainians: "military lists" being prepared in Melitopol - CNS03:18 AM • 11699 views
"Mirror response to Russian missile strikes": ISW assesses prospects of US providing Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine05:40 AM • 4572 views
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionistPhoto
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 10135 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 106:00 AM • 15417 views
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhotoOctober 31, 02:59 PM • 47694 views
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than depositsOctober 31, 12:08 PM • 53324 views
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
Exclusive
October 31, 10:56 AM • 46068 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Joe Biden
Vitaliy Kim
John Ratcliffe
Ukraine
United States
White House
China
Pokrovsk
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideo08:30 AM • 540 views
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhotoOctober 31, 02:59 PM • 47694 views
The official trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideoOctober 31, 11:19 AM • 33068 views
King of Britain stripped Prince Andrew of his title: now he is Andrew Mountbatten WindsorOctober 30, 07:41 PM • 41716 views
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated a month of marriage: how the stars' vacation in California wentOctober 29, 03:50 PM • 73772 views
Technology
Heating
The Washington Post
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Enemy attacked Mykolaiv and Poltava region: wounded and fire at gas production facility

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1536 views

On November 1, the enemy attacked Mykolaiv, resulting in injuries. In the Poltava region, after the attack, a fire broke out at a gas production facility.

Enemy attacked Mykolaiv and Poltava region: wounded and fire at gas production facility

On November 1, the enemy attacked Mykolaiv and Poltava region. This was reported by UNN with reference to local authorities.

Details

Thus, in Mykolaiv, as a result of the attack, there were casualties, said the head of the OVA Vitaliy Kim.

There are wounded as a result of a missile strike on Mykolaiv. Services are working

- Kim wrote.

Meanwhile, the State Emergency Service reported that in Poltava region, as a result of an enemy attack, a fire broke out on the territory of one of the gas production facilities.

As a result of the enemy attack, a fire broke out. Fortunately, there were no reports of casualties. 22 units of equipment and 93 rescuers were involved in extinguishing the fire

- reported the State Emergency Service.

Recall

In Koryukivka, Chernihiv region, a 66-year-old woman was wounded as a result of enemy shelling, which also caused a fire in a hangar at an agricultural enterprise. In Novhorod-Siverskyi, the facades of administrative buildings and shops were damaged due to falling drones.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
Energy
War in Ukraine
Poltava Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Vitaliy Kim
Mykolaiv