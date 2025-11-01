Enemy attacked Mykolaiv and Poltava region: wounded and fire at gas production facility

On November 1, the enemy attacked Mykolaiv and Poltava region. This was reported by UNN with reference to local authorities.

Details

Thus, in Mykolaiv, as a result of the attack, there were casualties, said the head of the OVA Vitaliy Kim.

There are wounded as a result of a missile strike on Mykolaiv. Services are working - Kim wrote.

Meanwhile, the State Emergency Service reported that in Poltava region, as a result of an enemy attack, a fire broke out on the territory of one of the gas production facilities.

As a result of the enemy attack, a fire broke out. Fortunately, there were no reports of casualties. 22 units of equipment and 93 rescuers were involved in extinguishing the fire - reported the State Emergency Service.

Recall

In Koryukivka, Chernihiv region, a 66-year-old woman was wounded as a result of enemy shelling, which also caused a fire in a hangar at an agricultural enterprise. In Novhorod-Siverskyi, the facades of administrative buildings and shops were damaged due to falling drones.