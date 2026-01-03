In Mykolaiv Oblast, electricity will be temporarily cut off due to restoration work after enemy shelling
Kyiv • UNN
On January 3, electricity supply will be temporarily suspended in parts of settlements in Mykolaiv and Voznesensk districts. This is due to the elimination of the consequences of enemy shelling, Vitaliy Kim reported.
In some settlements of Mykolaiv and Voznesensk districts, electricity supply will be temporarily suspended on January 3 due to the elimination of the consequences of enemy shelling. This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, Vitaliy Kim, as reported by UNN.
Details
We continue to eliminate the consequences of enemy shelling. To carry out restoration work, consumers in parts of Mykolaiv and Voznesensk districts will be de-energized at approximately 3:30 PM. The power outage will last approximately two hours.
Recall
Mykolaiv was attacked by enemy drones on the night of January 3.