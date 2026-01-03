$42.170.00
Ukraine and partners agreed on a military document on supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine
January 2, 04:10 PM • 25942 views
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
January 2, 03:12 PM • 50911 views
Zelenskyy announced a new position for FIS head Ivashchenko in military intelligence after Budanov agreed to head the Presidential Office
January 2, 11:39 AM • 52140 views
Zelenskyy offered Budanov to head the Presidential Office: named the tasks of the new head of the OP
January 2, 09:17 AM • 73099 views
The enemy did not attempt to go beyond Hrabovske: no assaults have been recorded in the last few days
January 2, 08:34 AM • 43435 views
Continuation of Russia's operation to disrupt peace talks: FIS warns that the Kremlin is preparing a large-scale provocation with human casualties
January 1, 01:04 PM • 71693 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
January 1, 11:27 AM • 100746 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
January 1, 10:32 AM • 68094 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
January 1, 10:10 AM • 61012 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use it
In Mykolaiv Oblast, electricity will be temporarily cut off due to restoration work after enemy shelling

Kyiv • UNN

 • 194 views

On January 3, electricity supply will be temporarily suspended in parts of settlements in Mykolaiv and Voznesensk districts. This is due to the elimination of the consequences of enemy shelling, Vitaliy Kim reported.

In Mykolaiv Oblast, electricity will be temporarily cut off due to restoration work after enemy shelling

In some settlements of Mykolaiv and Voznesensk districts, electricity supply will be temporarily suspended on January 3 due to the elimination of the consequences of enemy shelling. This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, Vitaliy Kim, as reported by UNN.

Details

We continue to eliminate the consequences of enemy shelling. To carry out restoration work, consumers in parts of Mykolaiv and Voznesensk districts will be de-energized at approximately 3:30 PM. The power outage will last approximately two hours.

- the post says.

Recall

Mykolaiv was attacked by enemy drones on the night of January 3.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Mykolaiv Oblast
Vitaliy Kim
Mykolaiv