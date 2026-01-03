In Mykolaiv Oblast, electricity will be temporarily cut off due to restoration work after enemy shelling

In some settlements of Mykolaiv and Voznesensk districts, electricity supply will be temporarily suspended on January 3 due to the elimination of the consequences of enemy shelling. This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, Vitaliy Kim, as reported by UNN.

Details

We continue to eliminate the consequences of enemy shelling. To carry out restoration work, consumers in parts of Mykolaiv and Voznesensk districts will be de-energized at approximately 3:30 PM. The power outage will last approximately two hours. - the post says.

Recall

Mykolaiv was attacked by enemy drones on the night of January 3.