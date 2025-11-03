Russia attacked Dnipro with missiles and Mykolaiv with drones: there is damage and power outages

$42.080.01
“May heighten suspicions and create risks of schemes”: the Rada warns of flaws in the law on land under destroyed houses
08:09 AM • 1310 views
The IMF may block financial support for Kyiv without providing Ukraine with a loan secured by "frozen" Russian funds - Politico
November 3, 12:16 AM • 16866 views
Trump made another statement regarding Tomahawk missiles for Ukraine: details
November 2, 07:16 PM • 31145 views
Ukrenergo: Electricity consumption restriction schedules to be introduced in Ukraine on November 3
November 2, 02:42 PM • 34206 views
Ukraine received new Patriot air defense system reinforcement thanks to Germany - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 2, 10:54 AM • 57006 views
A week of contradictions, insights, and profound changes: astrological forecast for November 3–9Photo
Exclusive
November 2, 08:00 AM • 57058 views
How to train in the cold without harming your health: tips from a fitness trainerPhoto
November 1, 02:21 PM • 55901 views
Syrskyi: the liberation of the territory on the Dobropillia salient continues, Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are holding
November 1, 02:06 PM • 77744 views
Every Ukrainian will be able to travel 3000 kilometers by rail for free - Zelenskyy
November 1, 08:30 AM • 88843 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideo
Publications
Exclusives
"I am not participating in these negotiations" - Trump on frozen Russian assetsNovember 3, 12:53 AM • 9350 views
Drones attacked an oil refinery in SaratovPhotoNovember 3, 02:23 AM • 13972 views
The US has enough nuclear weapons to blow up the world 150 times - Trump02:46 AM • 10461 views
Xi Jinping 'aware of consequences' of Taiwan invasion - US President03:22 AM • 6388 views
Putin wants to trade with the US and make money for Russia - Trump04:21 AM • 10649 views
Replacing summer tires with winter tires: what fines are provided for violatorsPhoto07:42 AM • 3896 views
A week of contradictions, insights, and profound changes: astrological forecast for November 3–9Photo
Exclusive
November 2, 10:54 AM • 57006 views
How to train in the cold without harming your health: tips from a fitness trainerPhoto
Exclusive
November 2, 08:00 AM • 57058 views
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionistPhoto
Exclusive
November 1, 07:00 AM • 116714 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1November 1, 06:00 AM • 106919 views
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Sean Duffy
Bill Clinton
Ukraine
United States
China
Sumy Oblast
Belgium
UNN Lite
Demi Moore, Paris Hilton, and Kristen Wiig stunned in "naked" looks at the LACMA Art+Film GalaPhotoNovember 2, 03:41 PM • 16938 views
TV presenter Lesia Nikitiuk and her fiancé baptized their sonVideoNovember 1, 01:37 PM • 38425 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideoNovember 1, 08:30 AM • 88844 views
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhotoOctober 31, 02:59 PM • 115320 views
The official trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideoOctober 31, 11:19 AM • 63227 views
Technology
Social network
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander

Russia attacked Dnipro with missiles and Mykolaiv with drones: there is damage and power outages

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1702 views

Russian troops attacked Dnipro with missiles overnight, damaging an enterprise and injuring a 37-year-old man. In Mykolaiv, Shahed-type drones damaged energy infrastructure, a hardware supermarket, a car service station, cars, and an apartment building.

Russia attacked Dnipro with missiles and Mykolaiv with drones: there is damage and power outages

Russian troops attacked Dnipro with missiles and Mykolaiv with drones overnight, damaging an enterprise, injuring one person, and causing power outages, reported acting head of Dnipropetrovsk OVA Vladyslav Haivanenko and head of Mykolaiv OVA Vitaliy Kim on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Dnipro and region

The aggressor struck Dnipro with missiles. An enterprise was damaged. A fire broke out, which was extinguished. A 37-year-old man was injured. He will be treated at home

- wrote Haivanenko.

According to him, the Russian army used artillery and FPV drones against Nikopol. Haivanenko also reported that another injured person from the previous day's attack on Pavlohrad, a 73-year-old man, sought medical attention. He will receive outpatient treatment. In total, four people were injured in the city yesterday. Air defenders shot down 2 UAVs in Dnipropetrovsk region, he said.

Mykolaiv and region

During the night, the enemy attacked the region with Shahed-type UAVs, resulting in damage to energy infrastructure. Power was cut off in 12 settlements, but all consumers are now reconnected. There are no casualties

- Kim reported.

"Mykolaiv. At night, on November 3, around 02:58, the enemy attacked the city with Shahed-type UAVs. As a result, a fire broke out in a hardware supermarket, which has now been extinguished by rescuers. In addition, buildings on the territory of a car service station, two cars, and windows in an apartment building were damaged. There are no casualties," Kim added.

As a result of Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy facilities, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv Oblast, and Chernihiv Oblast are partially without power.02.11.25, 12:24 • 3862 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Dnipro
Vitaliy Kim
Shahed-136
Pavlohrad
Mykolaiv