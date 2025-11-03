Russia attacked Dnipro with missiles and Mykolaiv with drones: there is damage and power outages

Russian troops attacked Dnipro with missiles and Mykolaiv with drones overnight, damaging an enterprise, injuring one person, and causing power outages, reported acting head of Dnipropetrovsk OVA Vladyslav Haivanenko and head of Mykolaiv OVA Vitaliy Kim on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Dnipro and region

The aggressor struck Dnipro with missiles. An enterprise was damaged. A fire broke out, which was extinguished. A 37-year-old man was injured. He will be treated at home - wrote Haivanenko.

According to him, the Russian army used artillery and FPV drones against Nikopol. Haivanenko also reported that another injured person from the previous day's attack on Pavlohrad, a 73-year-old man, sought medical attention. He will receive outpatient treatment. In total, four people were injured in the city yesterday. Air defenders shot down 2 UAVs in Dnipropetrovsk region, he said.

Mykolaiv and region

During the night, the enemy attacked the region with Shahed-type UAVs, resulting in damage to energy infrastructure. Power was cut off in 12 settlements, but all consumers are now reconnected. There are no casualties - Kim reported.

"Mykolaiv. At night, on November 3, around 02:58, the enemy attacked the city with Shahed-type UAVs. As a result, a fire broke out in a hardware supermarket, which has now been extinguished by rescuers. In addition, buildings on the territory of a car service station, two cars, and windows in an apartment building were damaged. There are no casualties," Kim added.

As a result of Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy facilities, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv Oblast, and Chernihiv Oblast are partially without power.