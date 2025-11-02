As a result of Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy facilities, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv Oblast, and Chernihiv Oblast are partially without power.
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy facilities, Donetsk Oblast is completely without power, and Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv Oblasts are partially without power. Energy company specialists have begun restoration work where the security situation allows.
Details
Today, the enemy again attacked energy facilities - currently, Donetsk region is completely without power, and consumers in Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions are partially without power.
Specialists of energy companies have already started restoration work. The press service of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine added that repairs are being carried out where the security situation currently allows.
Recall
Donetsk region was left without electricity due to Russian strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure.
