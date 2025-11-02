As a result of Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy facilities, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv Oblast, and Chernihiv Oblast are partially without power.

Ukraine's energy facilities are under enemy fire. Donetsk region is completely without power, as are parts of the Ukrainian south and northeast. UNN reports with reference to the channel of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.

Details

Today, the enemy again attacked energy facilities - currently, Donetsk region is completely without power, and consumers in Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions are partially without power. - stated in the announcement of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.

Specialists of energy companies have already started restoration work. The press service of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine added that repairs are being carried out where the security situation currently allows.

Recall

Donetsk region was left without electricity due to Russian strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure.

