Sumy partially de-energized after enemy attack, hospitals and emergency services have power - OVA

Sumy is partially without power after an enemy attack. Hospitals and emergency services are working, and the process of switching critical infrastructure to backup power is underway. This was reported by the head of the Sumy OVA, Oleh Hryhorov, as reported by UNN.

After enemy attacks, parts of the Sumy district and Sumy are temporarily without electricity. Energy workers are working to restore power supply as soon as possible. - Hryhorov reported.

According to the head of the Sumy OVA, hospitals and emergency services are working, and heating in medical facilities has been maintained. The process of switching critical infrastructure to backup power is underway.

Where there is no light, invincibility points are being deployed. They must be open and provided with everything necessary for people. Local self-government bodies organize their work. All services act in a coordinated manner to quickly restore stable supply of light, heat and water. - Hryhorov summarized.

