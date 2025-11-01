Sumy partially de-energized after enemy attack, hospitals and emergency services have power - OVA

$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
02:21 PM • 11203 views
Syrskyi: the liberation of the territory on the Dobropillia salient continues, Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are holding
02:06 PM • 18221 views
Every Ukrainian will be able to travel 3000 kilometers by rail for free - Zelenskyy
November 1, 08:30 AM • 28053 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideo
Exclusive
November 1, 07:00 AM • 48464 views
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionistPhoto
November 1, 06:00 AM • 46281 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1
October 31, 08:50 PM • 37782 views
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine conducts counterattack near Pokrovsk to unblock logistics - source
October 31, 06:17 PM • 51606 views
Ukraine temporarily banned the export of unprocessed timber
October 31, 05:29 PM • 42417 views
Pentagon approves transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, final decision rests with Trump - Media
October 31, 04:15 PM • 37025 views
Former Odesa mayor Trukhanov sent to 24/7 house arrest until December 28
Exclusive
October 31, 02:27 PM • 36456 views
Marriage via "Diia": over 50 couples were denied marriage registration
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
US refuses to resume trade talks with CanadaNovember 1, 08:47 AM • 6978 views
Russian ballistic missile strike on Mykolaiv: one person killed, 15 woundedPhotoVideoNovember 1, 08:59 AM • 3988 views
EU creates new system for rapid deployment of troops and equipment - CPDNovember 1, 09:07 AM • 16375 views
New Moldovan government led by Alexandru Munteanu sworn in November 1, 11:02 AM • 14133 views
TV presenter Lesia Nikitiuk and her fiancé baptized their sonVideo01:37 PM • 10345 views
Publications
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionistPhoto
Exclusive
November 1, 07:00 AM • 48450 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1November 1, 06:00 AM • 46269 views
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhotoOctober 31, 02:59 PM • 64770 views
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than depositsOctober 31, 12:08 PM • 61842 views
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
Exclusive
October 31, 10:56 AM • 53918 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Vitaliy Kim
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Pokrovsk
Mykolaiv
Dnipro
Advertisement
UNN Lite
TV presenter Lesia Nikitiuk and her fiancé baptized their sonVideo01:37 PM • 10381 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideoNovember 1, 08:30 AM • 28042 views
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhotoOctober 31, 02:59 PM • 64770 views
The official trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideoOctober 31, 11:19 AM • 41507 views
King of Britain stripped Prince Andrew of his title: now he is Andrew Mountbatten WindsorOctober 30, 07:41 PM • 49982 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Gold
Film

Sumy partially de-energized after enemy attack, hospitals and emergency services have power - OVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1706 views

After enemy attacks, power supply is temporarily absent in parts of Sumy district and Sumy. Hospitals and emergency services are operating, critical infrastructure is being switched to backup power.

Sumy partially de-energized after enemy attack, hospitals and emergency services have power - OVA

Sumy is partially without power after an enemy attack. Hospitals and emergency services are working, and the process of switching critical infrastructure to backup power is underway. This was reported by the head of the Sumy OVA, Oleh Hryhorov, as reported by UNN.

After enemy attacks, parts of the Sumy district and Sumy are temporarily without electricity. Energy workers are working to restore power supply as soon as possible.

- Hryhorov reported.

According to the head of the Sumy OVA, hospitals and emergency services are working, and heating in medical facilities has been maintained. The process of switching critical infrastructure to backup power is underway.

Where there is no light, invincibility points are being deployed. They must be open and provided with everything necessary for people. Local self-government bodies organize their work. All services act in a coordinated manner to quickly restore stable supply of light, heat and water.

- Hryhorov summarized.

Russian strike on Sumy: railway infrastructure of the station damaged, ticket offices not working31.10.25, 23:45 • 5552 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Heating
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Sumy