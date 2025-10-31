$42.080.01
08:50 PM • 2546 views
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine conducts counterattack near Pokrovsk to unblock logistics - source
06:17 PM • 11854 views
Ukraine temporarily banned the export of unprocessed timber
05:29 PM • 19154 views
Pentagon approves transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, final decision rests with Trump - Media
04:15 PM • 19960 views
Former Odesa mayor Trukhanov sent to 24/7 house arrest until December 28
Exclusive
October 31, 02:27 PM • 24930 views
Marriage via "Diia": over 50 couples were denied marriage registration
Exclusive
October 31, 12:28 PM • 27538 views
This is North Korea: economist criticized the idea of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine
October 31, 12:08 PM • 42511 views
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than deposits
October 31, 11:42 AM • 20377 views
Head of the SBU Maliuk: one of the three "Oreshnik" was successfully destroyed
Exclusive
October 31, 10:56 AM • 38395 views
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
October 31, 10:52 AM • 17298 views
"Historic event": Kravchenko announced the first case of a Russian serviceman being handed over to a foreign state for trialVideo
Russian strike on Sumy: railway infrastructure of the station damaged, ticket offices not working

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

As a result of a massive Russian strike on the Sumy community, the railway infrastructure of the city's station was damaged, including the passenger depot and ticket offices. Trains depart on schedule, tickets are available online and from conductors.

Russian strike on Sumy: railway infrastructure of the station damaged, ticket offices not working

After a massive Russian attack on the Sumy community, the railway infrastructure of the city's railway station was damaged – the passenger depot, ticket offices, and station equipment. This was reported by Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, who also published relevant photos, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, ticket offices are temporarily closed, but tickets for long-distance trains can be purchased online through official Ukrzaliznytsia services, and for suburban routes – directly from conductors.

Trains depart on schedule. Ukrzaliznytsia specialists from various regions have been engaged to eliminate the consequences of the attack and ensure stable operation of the station

- wrote Hryhorov.

Recall

Emergency services completed emergency recovery work after a night Russian attack on an apartment building in Sumy. Specialists helped residents insulate windows and dismantle damaged structures.

State Emergency Service shows consequences of Russian strikes on Sumy: 11 wounded, including children31.10.25, 07:27 • 3762 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Ukrainian Railways
Sumy