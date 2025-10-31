Russian strike on Sumy: railway infrastructure of the station damaged, ticket offices not working

After a massive Russian attack on the Sumy community, the railway infrastructure of the city's railway station was damaged – the passenger depot, ticket offices, and station equipment. This was reported by Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, who also published relevant photos, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, ticket offices are temporarily closed, but tickets for long-distance trains can be purchased online through official Ukrzaliznytsia services, and for suburban routes – directly from conductors.

Trains depart on schedule. Ukrzaliznytsia specialists from various regions have been engaged to eliminate the consequences of the attack and ensure stable operation of the station - wrote Hryhorov.

Recall

Emergency services completed emergency recovery work after a night Russian attack on an apartment building in Sumy. Specialists helped residents insulate windows and dismantle damaged structures.

State Emergency Service shows consequences of Russian strikes on Sumy: 11 wounded, including children