State Emergency Service shows consequences of Russian strikes on Sumy: 11 wounded, including children

On the night of October 31, Russian troops attacked residential areas and infrastructure facilities in Sumy, the State Emergency Service reported. As a result of the occupiers' attacks, 11 people were injured. This was reported by UNN.

Details

As a result of a hit on a nine-story building, five apartments and seven balconies on the upper floors caught fire. Rescuers saved 12 residents of the building.

In the private sector, two outbuildings burned, and the blast wave damaged a one-story building with five apartments. The most significant destruction and large-scale fires were recorded at an infrastructure facility; all fires have been extinguished.

According to preliminary information, 11 people were injured as a result of the strikes, including four children.

Russians hit a nine-story building in Sumy, there are wounded and destruction - OVA